When your power goes out without warning, it can be both inconvenient and concerning. Your local firefighters feel that the more you know about your home energy, the better prepared you will be for those rare times when an outage occurs.
Rhode Island Energy is the new energy provider in Rhode Island. They service 770,000 customers and have over 9,000 miles of electric and gas lines in the state. Most power outages are due to storms, high winds, and flooding, but car accidents and animals can also damage utility poles and transformers. On occasion, the energy company may schedule a planned outage so crews can make repairs or upgrades. In those cases, outages are usually planned for off hours and customers are notified of the disruption in their service.
In the event that you do lose power, Rhode Island Energy’s process for restoration keeps the safety of their crews and the community at the top of their list. In a major storm, their first responsibility is to restore electricity to hospitals, police stations, and other vital public services that ensure public safety. They also clear all potential hazards such as downed wires, leaning utility poles, damaged transformers, and blocked roads.
When there is a power outage, Rhode Island Energy assesses the overall system and repairs the power plants, major lines, and substations that carry power to you. After this initial assessment, they prioritize the repairs that will return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest period of time. Then crews move on to the next largest number of customers, and so on, until power is restored to everyone. They repair major streets before they focus on smaller streets, because damaged substations, main electric lines, and transformers are usually located on major arteries that feed power to smaller streets and neighborhoods. In the final step of this process, utility crews repair any downed or damaged wires between utility poles and your home. It is critical that you stay away from these until they can clear your area for safety.
Unfortunately, estimating the time of power restoration is not an exact science. Work volume, the cause of the outage, and the extent of the damage can all affect time estimates. Rhode Island Energy encourages you to use their online interactive outage map. It is updated every five minutes and provides regional power restoration information. You can choose your county and verify the estimated time for restoration, or ETR. The ETRs are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflect a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Your local firefighters have some suggestions for steps that you can take before, during, and after a storm to keep your family safe if you lose power this winter.
When you know a storm is imminent, charge your cell phone. You will need it in an emergency or to report a power outage. You should also place working flashlights throughout your house and be sure all family members know where they are. Have a battery-operated radio on hand for storm information, as well as some spare batteries. Keep extra drinking water, a manual can opener, and a supply of canned and dried foods on hand in case an outage lasts more than a few days. Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings. Food will stay fresh six to nine hours in a refrigerator before spoiling, and frozen foods will keep about 24 hours.
If you lose power during a storm, first verify if you have power in other parts of your home, or if your neighbors have power. You may have simply blown a fuse or tripped a circuit breaker. Rhode Island Energy urges you to contact them to report a power outage, and to never assume they know about it. If your home is the only one without power, you should call Rhode Island Energy’s Customer Service Contact Center at 1-800-322-3223. If it appears that your neighborhood is without power, report the outage to Rhode Island Energy by calling 1-855-RIE-1102.
When you report your outage to Rhode Island Energy, be prepared to give your address, including the closest intersection, along with additional information such as the location of downed lines or utility poles. Turn off any appliances that were on before the outage, and unplug sensitive appliances such as TVs, computers, stereos, and microwaves. This will avoid overloading your system when power is restored. However, if you leave a lamp turned on, it will alert you when the power returns.
If it appears your house may be without heat for an extended period, and the outside temperature is below freezing, drain your water pipes so the water does not have an opportunity to freeze in them. Keep warm by burning wood or newspaper in your fireplace or wood stove, but do not use charcoal or try to heat your home with your gas range. These methods of heating are unsafe and will release toxic fumes into the air.
If you use a generator, keep it outside and away from doors, windows, and vents so that carbon monoxide does not enter the home. Consider moving to an alternate location if you anticipate an extended outage, especially for those with family members with special needs.
During the restoration process, be prepared for additional outages. Damage can be caused by equipment failure or trees weakened by the storm even after your power has been restored.
Once power is restored, reconnect your appliances one at a time to avoid overloading your circuits. If you drained your pipes, refill them only after heat is restored to your home or building. After a prolonged outage, carefully check the food in your refrigerator and freezer for freshness. Remember, when in doubt, throw it out!
For more information about storm safety or the restoration process at Rhode Island Energy, visit www.rienergy.com.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
