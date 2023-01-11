Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
On the evening of Aug. 8, 2022, a ferry packed with people who had been partying hard at a reggae festival left Block Island for the mainland. Many of the passengers were drunk and frustrated after having to wait in a very long line to get on the ferry. Tensions were high. Before reaching Point Judith a brawl broke out, knives flashed, and at least two people were injured. A police boat sped to intercept the ferry, and officers boarded the ship with guns drawn to regain control.
Many people reading about this wondered how such a quaint New England vacation spot, known for its beaches, nature trails, and fishing, could have gotten to this point. Block Island is supposed to be a family-friendly destination. What happened? But those who live on the island saw this day coming a long time ago. They knew that Block Island was becoming a victim of its own success. The island economy is almost wholly reliant on tourism. This means that everyone has to make most of their annual income in the summer months. After a setback like COVID, businesses can get a little desperate. Ballard’s Beach Resort, the restaurant/bar that held the reggae festival, has become notorious for advertising boozy events like the festival and holding raucous parties.
No one has effectively challenged Ballards until this event, but the burst of bad publicity pushed the New Shoreham (Block Island’s official name) Town Council to hold a public forum to discuss what could be done.
This is only the latest episode in what has been, to many, a steady decline in the quality of life in the summer on the island. Swarms of mopeds wobble all over the island throughout June, July and August, regularly sliding out of control on dirt roads and sandy patches, overwhelming the volunteer rescue squad and the island’s small medical center. No special license or training is required to ride a moped. As the number of moped rentals has steadily increased over the years, accidents requiring an emergency response have also been rising steadily since 2015, according to respectbi.com, a group that is advocating to limit moped businesses.
The decline of Block Island might be a passing news story to most in America, yet, I’ve been visiting Block Island since I was born. I’m the third generation of my family to go there. My grandparents even lived there for part of their lives. Over the years I have observed the island’s slow yet debilitating changes; it is now almost unrecognizable. Trash lines the trails that I’ve been walking on since I could stand. At night mopeds run down the dirt path in front of my house, despite the fact that mopeds aren’t allowed on dirt roads. Instead of hearing the quiet beauty that the island has to offer, waves beating against the shore, chirping crickets, it has become polluted with the “whoops” and hollers of unruly tourists. I spend my summers working at a local island business such as the Glass Onion, and have had many conversations with store owners whose businesses are actually being hurt due to this increase of people. Now many customers who would be shopping at the local boutiques are avoiding town because it is too hectic. This spike in tourism, specifically day-trippers, is benefiting only a select few businesses, and that money is not being circulated back into the town, though they are reaping the benefits of Block Island’s beauty.
Somehow Block Island has to control its growth and popularity, and that means following the rules and regulations required in other areas. Episodes like the boozy Ballard’s parties and the moped crisis are not acceptable in places like Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket or even Westerly. These communities, which also rely on tourism, have communities that hold their businesses to higher standards.
Island locals and the island officials need to crack down harder on businesses that allow their patrons to get out of control. Police should issue citations more quickly, let businesses know that they are being watched. Irresponsible moped drivers should be ticketed quickly, and the police should publicize their zero tolerance. The island’s chamber of commerce should advertise that it is not a party town, that the island is a beautiful place that is important to wildlife.
Block Island is a place I hope to keep in my life for a long time, but the tourism it is experiencing is unsustainable. At this rate, who knows what Block Island will be in 10 years? If islanders don’t take back control of their home, they will lose what makes it special. I will too.
