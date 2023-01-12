Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
In the past few years, there has been a lot of talk surrounding the metaverse. You have Facebook Inc. officially renaming its company to Meta Platforms back in October. There’s Ubisoft releasing Ubisoft Quartz, a platform where NFTs and gaming meet. Nintendo is showing an interest in creating its own metaverse and NFTs. With all of this talk about the future of gaming and the internet, surely the metaverse will be the solution to our concerns. Right?
That’s where the problems begin. At the very definition of a metaverse.
There isn’t a clear definition for what the metaverse is or what it’ll look like. It’s a gaming platform; no wait, it’s like a Zoom call. It’s a search engine, or it’s a virtual market that users can buy and sell items from. It only involves virtual technology, or is it a mixture of augmented reality and consoles? Maybe it will be one big metaverse, or a connection of a bunch of smaller metaverses? No one knows what it’s going to look like, yet big tech companies are already hopping aboard and marketing the idea of it to their customers. And that’s only the first red flag.
Who is going to be in charge of running this metaverse? Will it be one company in charge of keeping its servers running? Several? Meta, formerly Facebook, is a company famous for having privacy issues and targeted advertising. Conveniently, right around the time it had a whistleblower controversy, the company changed its name to escape its previous reputation. Do we really want to give Facebook, or any giant tech company for that matter, more access to our sensitive information? Allow them to track eye movement in VR headsets, or record our body movements at a whole new level?
And now, it is time to talk about the elephant — er ... ape — in the room: Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Let’s start off with what they are. In the physical marketplace, goods are inherently scarce. Only so many of any product will be made. However, virtual goods are not scarce. They can be copied again and again. The rarity of an item helps to boost its price, so NFTs try to create this artificial digital scarcity. Think of them as a little box. Some code is put into this box, but all that code does is point to a URL link of an image. It’s not the image. So when you “own” one, it’s actually a virtual receipt that points to an image saved somewhere else on the internet. They’ve been around since 2014, but they didn’t gain any media attention until 2021, when an artist named Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million. Since then, they’ve made numerous appearances in different media, much to the displeasure of the average consumer. To be brief, NFTs have many issues, from harming the environment to promoting art theft to being an outright scam.
So what does this have to do with the metaverse? Simply put, it is inherently tied to NFTs and cryptocurrencies. That “virtual marketplace” would be full of NFTs to sell. And not cheap NFTs — no, no, no. According to rankings on OpenSea, a popular NFT marketplace, as of April 2021, the “average” NFT sells for around 2.15 ether. That doesn’t sound so bad until you realize that 2.15 ether is equivalent to $5,800. The average consumer cannot be expected to pay nearly $6,000 for the “unique” source code receipt pointing toward an image that you could just right-click and save.
But let’s ignore all of that for a moment and focus on the positives. If we were to believe that it’s possible to create and that everyone decides on a clear course of action, the metaverse is going to be a place where people can live out their wildest dreams. Take a child born without legs for a moment. Forget being able to walk in the metaverse; they could fly! Someone who grew up in a run-down house could build themselves a castle to live in. You could ride whales, tigers, unicorns and even dragons. You could go to a futuristic cyberworld, a medieval age, or to a whole other planet. Shouldn’t we allow such a place to exist then?
Well … that leads us to the final dystopian problem with the metaverse: apathy for our planet. If the metaverse will be such a wonderful, lovely, nice place, then why would we bother trying to fix our own world? We could easily pretend that the polluted river by our house is actually clean by putting on a visor. We could stop focusing on creating technologies that allow the paralyzed to walk because they could just fly in the metaverse. We could ignore the fact that the ice caps are melting or that storms are more ferocious than ever before because we could be relaxing on a fake virtual beach. We wouldn’t have to look upon the poor or the trash that lines the streets when we could be our digital mansions. Why would we bother with living in the here and now when our problems could just melt away with a headset?
That is the scariest part about the metaverse: the utter lack of regard for our people, our planet, our world it will ultimately promote when our digital lives become better than our actual ones.
Don’t support scams. Don’t support NFTs. Don’t support the metaverse.
