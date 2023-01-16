Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
Fashion is an integral part of pop culture, as fashion trends define and shape a time period. These trends follow a cycle that typically consists of 20 years, meaning every 20 years there is a resurgence of a trend in one form or fashion. However, in recent years, social media has been enabling trends to change at an astronomical rate that has spawned the necessity of fast fashion.
Fast fashion is mass-produced and low-quality clothing that follows trends seen in high fashion as quickly as possible. It affects not only what clothes we buy, but also how much we buy. Social media fosters a platform for people to promote microtrends, which perpetuates the overconsumption of clothes. Microtrends are exactly what they sound like — short-lived trends that gain popularity and die down very quickly.
There are websites and brands known for their cheap, easily accessible, trendy clothes that thrive in this ephemeral movement. SHEIN is a website where people can order clothes and has gained an immense amount of popularity due to these fast-changing trends. Influencers and average consumers alike on social media share their hauls of SHEIN clothes, bragging about the quantity of clothes they received for a relatively inexpensive price. Other brands include Forever 21, Fashion Nova, and Zara. A piece of clothing or a style can become an overnight sensation with the fast-paced nature of social media platforms such as TikTok. These trends lose popularity as quickly as they gain it.
There is a plus side to fast fashion, as it can provide affordable and trendy clothes to all individuals. It allows people to express themselves without breaking the bank. Low-income individuals have access to trends and pieces inspired from high fashion. Fast fashion is inclusive and practical. Fitting in has never been easier. Access to clothing has never been easier. However, the exchange for cheaper clothes is quality. These clothes are usually low quality, which means they may be disposed of more frequently, thus creating more waste.
Furthermore, fast fashion is produced by workers toiling in harsh working conditions, and the byproducts are detrimental to the environment. Earth.org explained the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Fashion production has been shown to produce 10% of global carbon emissions. Additionally, the fashion industry is responsible for being the second largest consumer of water. This leftover water from dyeing often ends up in rivers, ditches, and streams due to dumping. Accessibility creates overproduction as well, which results in leftover clothes from previous trends that decrease significantly in price and value. Fast fashion creates an innumerable amount of waste and damage to the environment.
Textile workers in manufacturing countries like China, Bangladesh and India are forced to work in inhumane conditions. Sustainyourstyle.org explains these workers are paid a “living wage,” which is just barely enough to afford the bare necessities and an amount that is nearly impossible to live off. The hours of grueling work can range from 14 to 16 hours a day, 7 days a week. The health and safety of these garment workers is compromised due to little to no ventilation, inhalation of harmful chemicals and fiber dust, and frequently occurring accidents, diseases, fires and injuries. They are not typically allowed time off, especially not in peak season for a brand, nor do they get paid enough to take time off in the first place. Additionally, laborers include children, specifically young girls from poor families, who are traded for their labor in exchange for a small amount of money on top of the low wage. Clothing workers are forced to operate in unimaginable conditions for a barely liveable wage almost all day, every day.
While there is no immediate solution to this issue, being aware of the circumstances that has fostered this is a step in the right direction. Buying clothes is not really the issue, but buying habits are; consider how often you buy and what you actually use. Also consider the businesses you shop from. Is it worth harming the environment or an employee to keep up with a fashion fad? Social media makes it incredibly easy to buy clothes that you see your favorite influencers or friends wear at the click of a button. Fast fashion can be a way to look your best for a low cost, but it is crucial for young consumers to think about what products they are purchasing and from what companies, since they are the ones being targeted.
