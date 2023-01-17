Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
Has anyone ever asked you if you want kids when you grow up? If you said no, did they say that you’ll change your mind in the future? Even as children we are told we will want kids, as if it is our duty to society to be parents.
The truth is not everyone wants to have kids or should have kids, but it is something that is expected of us. We must create a nuclear family or else we won’t be complete.
The fact of the matter is that having kids does not equal being complete. An individual can be complete all by themselves and doesn’t need kids to be a family. A husband and a husband is a family, a close group of friends is a family, even a couple living together with their pets is a family. It cannot be assumed a couple with children is more full and loving than a couple without, or that they are automatically more happier than people who are single and without kids. With over 7 billion people in the world, it is not anyone’s job or responsibility to have children, and they shouldn’t be looked down upon for not wanting them.
There are a multitude of reasons why it is better for some people to not have kids. Take, for example, finances. Having kids is expensive. According to Western and Southern Financial group, one child in a middle class family costs about $14,800 a year and about $267,000 over a period of 18 years. That does not take into account college, either. Imagine paying for multiple children while being middle class, and then think about the stress of having multiple kids and being lower class. What about having one kid but being being homeless or a single parent? Plenty of parents cannot afford to feed and clothe their kids, and that is not fair to the children. So it makes sense that there are people out there who don’t want to have to go through the stress of paying for and feeding a kid. They could be fully aware that they cannot support a child and they cannot give them the life they deserve, and don’t want to put a child through that. If anything, it is more selfish to have kids knowing you cannot financially take care of them than not having kids because you know you can’t support them. A lot of the time people decide not to have kids because they are thinking about the child. This isn’t them being selfish, it’s them being considerate.
Moreover, not everyone has the maturity to have children. Someone’s age does not determine how mature they are, so it makes no sense to press 20- and 30-year-olds into have children when most likely they aren’t mature enough for that kind of commitment. How many kids have been neglected or abused by unfit parents? How many have had to be taken away by the Departent of Children, Youth and Families? Childrensrights.org records that any given day there are nearly 424,000 children in foster care in the United States. Over 424,000 children in the United States need a home because for one reason or another their parents couldn’t take care of them. It makes no sense to pressure people into having children when there are so many that aren’t being taken care of and couldn’t have been taken care of.
It is as if society forgets children are not pets and are a lifetime commitment — a commitment that not everyone can handle or is willing to undertake. While being a parent can be rewarding, it is a very tiring, time-consuming job. Not everyone has the time or energy for that. Life is hectic as it is and it is okay for people to focus on careers and their own personal happiness instead. It isn’t selfish for them to prioritize themselves, it is their right. It’s not realistic for everyone to have a picture-perfect family and it’s not realistic for everyone to want that.
Having a family is hard. Of course if people want kids we cannot say no, but people should not feel as though they need to rush into it or feel that they must have kids. As a society we need to stop expecting people to want kids.
