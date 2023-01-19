Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
The ultimate goal for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and other Eastern religions is to reach moksha, the ultimate liberation from the cycle of death and rebirth. This includes the Aghori, a small subset of Hinduism that reside mainly in Varanasi, India. Yet, the way they try to reach it is feared and looked down upon by their fellow Hindus — eating human flesh. But taking a deeper look into their practices, why they do it, and how they obtain it, it is difficult to find a reason to disagree with them while advocating for freedom of religion. As a culture that is focused on peace and purity, the Aghori people, as well as Hindus, value everything in nature equally and respect life in all forms. Despite the mainstream view of cannibalism, Aghoris do not harm anyone to get their food. But, it seems that freedom of religion is only supported when the religion fits in with the westernized idea of what it should be.
A large staple in Hinduism, as in many other religions, is purity. Many believe that anything dirty distances them from God, such as working in sanitation or construction. This seems intuitive until there comes a realization that someone has to do that work in order for a society to flourish, leaving impoverished people of India feeling rejected by their God, contaminating their souls by the way they work. But instead of feeling the guilt it was causing them, they embraced the way they were living. Living along the Ganges River, the Aghori gather bodies that are irresponsibly dumped there and bring them to their sacred grounds, usually on cremation sites. Praying to Kali, the goddess of death, they believe that everything in nature is equal, as well as their food. Instead of killing animals or producing artificial foods like other cultures, they connect with and utilize all parts of life. The distinctions between what is moral and immoral are viewed as distractions by the Aghori, just as they do not see a difference between human and animal flesh. In addition, they spread cremation ashes on their face and consume feces to work to break down what humans see as beauty and purity, the main problem they faced when being poor. While this is not something that most people will not partake in, it is far from immoral when they are not hurting anyone and treating everything with respect, something that everyone practicing religion should value.
While the things they do are freeing to them and do not hurt anyone else, most people in India find their practices extremely upsetting and immoral. Critics argue that it is cultish, and that even though no direct violence is being caused to any outsiders, the “disrespect” that comes from eating someone without their consent brings debates on the morality of the Aghori. Luckily, it is up to each individual to decide what respect is. The Aghori are spiritually connected to all of the things they do, and hold high respect for all of the materials and food they gather from the things they find, including bodies that have been abandoned by relatives in the river. If anything, the Aghori bring more respect to the dead by giving them purpose after death and bringing them back into the circle of life.
The Aghori, while seen as a cult by many and a valid religion by few, are confident that their practices bring peace to their life and bring them closer to their Gods. When such a large percentage of the population is religious in one way or another, it should be a standard that anyone is free to practice whatever form of religion they choose in whatever way they deem appropriate, as long as they are not harming others. The westernized standards of religion that have been created in modern society prevent virtually harmless ancient practices from celebrating spirituality the way they always have — which is immoral in itself.
