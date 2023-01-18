Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
Through a singular policy, Amazon is destroying the careers of independent authors. A viral TikTok trend has introduced a method of blatant stealing masked as an easy way to read books for free, shielding participants from its true cost. This loophole ruptures the lifestyle of independent authors across the country, threatening the survival of their profession.
As this trend suggests, on the Amazon website, after purchasing an ebook, customers have the opportunity to “cancel an accidental book order within seven days” and get refunded the price of their purchase. This is more than enough time for individuals to read the entirety of a book and get their money back from Amazon, essentially treating the website as their own digital library. This violates the rights of authors, as it tricks them into thinking they made money from a purchase before directly taking money out of their accounts, putting their earnings in the negative. While this may seem like just a standardized company policy, it is trending on social media, which has allowed it to become a common practice rather than a resource to be recompensed for an innocent mistake.
People who take advantage of this policy believe that this is harmless, for if it impacts anyone, it’s Amazon, the company who created this policy. This corporation is unbothered by this policy, because they’re not the ones losing money, and even if they were, they would always find a way to receive it back, considering that the only reason they are such a powerhouse is because they know how to grow profits. Amazon hides behind the mask of being a community space, but does not care about the individuals who provide their products. Independent authors, however, are the forgotten victims, and can only gain income from people buying their books. Not only does this policy infringe on the dignity of authors, it discredits the amount of time and money devoted to creating their books. Nobody recognizes the behind-the-scenes work, and costs, of hiring an editor, designing a cover, and then marketing, but rather only sees the product itself. If customers continue to abuse this return system, authors will potentially have to sacrifice their careers. It will be arduous for writers to continue making a living if they are being overtly stolen from, leading to a tragic loss in society.
Despite the quiet backlash this policy has been facing, it is impossible for Amazon to have a no-return policy. As online shopping advances, websites are becoming overly efficient. Websites are more likely to have your account saved, making purchasing simple, increasing the chance of mindlessly adding items to the cart and completing a purchase without cross-checking the cart. Mistakes happen; that cannot be ignored. Books can be expensive, and if someone is genuinely disinterested in what they may have accidentally bought, there should be an outlet for them to return the product and possibly get refunded.
However, this is not the case for the majority of book buyers on the site. People are shamelessly exposing their subtle stealing and marketing it as a clever hack. Those who have intentionally sent their books back in order to receive a refund have ruined the policy for the innocent customers. Considering the practicality and respect of Amazon having a general return policy, for all products, it should not be allowed to be exploited by buyers and the influenced population from social media.
Lately, authors have been met with appalling statistics regarding the Amazon returns of their products. For romance author Kristy Bromberg, the amount of returns she’s had in the past two months is greater than she had in the entire eight months prior. If that number continues to skyrocket, and their earnings continue to plummet, authors will be indebted to Amazon.
In order to preserve the careers of authors, Amazon should consider revising their policy. The most efficient method would be to not allow returns after 24 hours. This way customers do not have a sufficient amount of time to read the book and send it back.
Amazon is a company, not a library, and the abusive power among consumers is ruining the lives of authors everywhere.
