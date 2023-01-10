Editor’s note: The following editorial was written by a student in the senior UConn English class taught by Jessica Cawley at Wheeler High School. The members of the class are Lucy Smith, Kiara Korten, Cydney Sottile, Benjamin Nave, Jason Mazzella, Payton Osborn, Madeline O’Gara, Nora Broderick, Lexi Taylor and Cat Coombe.
Let’s teach about spirituality in the classroom.
School is about exposure and thinking, preparing kids for the future. English classes equip students with the tools to analyze writing and understand the significance behind the choices that authors make so that they, too, can one day write effectively. Additionally, English classes analyze impactful works of literature filled with social commentary and opinions (racism, women’s rights). In history, students analyze and learn from the past. Civics classes teach students about how society is governed as well as how to be an active participant.
Religion, too, is an important part of the makeup of society, and should be taught in schools. About 85% of the world’s population identifies as religious. According to a study from 2020, around 2.38 billion people are Christians, 1.91 billion Islamic, 1.16 billion Hindu, 507 million Buddihist, and 14.6 million Jewish.
And religion is nothing new. History is full of religious groups fighting over their beliefs. There were The Crusades, a long series of wars between Christians and Muslims. The Protestant Reformation was a time where the church divided into more forms of Christianity. Jews, Christians, Hindus and Muslims have all faced persecution. In the news today, France has been considering outlawing hijabs, an Islamic tradition. How come society makes little to no effort to mend religious disputes? Kids will witness religious conflicts firsthand.
By high school, kids start to choose friends who have common interests — sports, political and religious. However, spending too much time with like-minded individuals can be harmful. Prejudices can be developed toward people with opposing views. It is important to expose young adults early on to other ideas so that they can become more compassionate and build relationships not solely based on beliefs. The best place to do this is a comfortable yet controlled environment — school.
School is the perfect place to start bringing awareness to religion. Religion integrates with other coursework. It has a powerful hold over the arts (literature, architecture, cathedrals, mosques). Having a better understanding of religion facilitates classroom discussions in history, English, and civics. In history, students will understand cultural significance and motives behind religious conflicts. In English, students will be able to recognize religious references in literary works. Finally, religion will help a student’s understanding of civics by providing a greater understanding of different moral philosophies.
Currently, without a religion class, teachers are constantly pausing the lesson plan to quickly address the religious significance. This not only fails to do proper justice to the importance of religion in society, but it takes away from all the other topics teachers plan to explain. With English and history classes not having time to incorporate religion into the lesson plan, students without religious backgrounds are at a severe disadvantage.
In English, a significant portion of topics are morality and ethics, and works are littered with Biblical allusions. Non-religious students fail to pick up on these oftentimes very important references and the impact of the work is lessened. This is incredibly unfair. Students’ academic success should not be determined by how much religious activity goes on at home. Offering a religious course promotes inclusivity to students, by equipping everyone with the fundamentals of religion.
School is the only feasible time and place where religion can be taught. School provides a safe, controlled environment where discussions are encouraged. Classes can be monitored at any time by administration. Syllabuses can be crafted to make sure that each religion covered has equal representation. Kids can start learning about religion as early as elementary school. This eases students into the topic early on. These measures allow students to be comfortable with religious diversity without feeling like they are being preached to; the objective is for students to become aware of faith not for them to be converted.
Mandating public schools to offer a world religion class would be no easy feat. Religion is a challenging topic. There is the issue of accurately portraying the faiths. Religion may be uncomfortable for some students and teachers, and there is a possibility for teachers to push their own ideas on impressionable students. Parents would probably not trust schools to teach their children about religion.
If public schools can teach civics, then there are no excuses for not including religious education. Politics has the same issues: it is very personal, teachers could push biases, and it is sometimes uncomfortable. However, the public school system has found a way to teach about politics and not preach. The lessons are centered around how the government operates and the breakdown of the two-party system. A world religion class could focus on how religions form and the various traditions that make each religion unique. This removes the possibility of teachers projecting their opinions.
Let’s change the status quo now by incorporating religion in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.