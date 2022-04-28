MYSTIC — The Latham Chester Store Museum, sponsored by the Noank Historical Society, will hold an opening reception for the James Mitchell Art Exhibit on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The exhibit will feature a variety of nautical theme paintings by local artist James Mitchell, who passed away in February. Many of his paintings have been exhibited at the Kennedy Museum in New York and the Haley & Steele in Boston.
The show will be on display through Saturday, May 21. The museum, located on Main Street in Noank, is open Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 860-536-3021.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.