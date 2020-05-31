Members of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association wearing masks. Rev. Cal Lord from Central Baptist Church on Elm Street in Westerly, Father Sunil Chandy from Christ Episcopal Church on Broad Street in Westerly, Father Michael Najim from St. Pius X on Elm Street in Westerly and Rev. Wayne Eberly from Dunns Corners Community Church Presbyterian on Post Road in Westerly.
Since social-distancing regulations have prohibited large gatherings and most fundraisers, our OUT & ABOUT section will instead for a while feature people at work and play who are wearing protective masks and are properly socially-distanced.
Photos by Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
