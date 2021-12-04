WESTERLY — About that bridge between Watch Hill and Montauk.
It may sound preposterous, and the notion of such a structure typically gets shut right down if it's ever brought up for serious discussion, but that was not the case back in the 1960s, according to local historian Zachary J. Garceau.
Garceau, 31, said he was surprised to learn about the possibility.
"I think about how different things would be today if the bridge had been built," said Garceau. "It would have been fourteen miles long."
Garceau, an administration records specialist for the State of Rhode Island, said he discovered quite a few fascinating bits of local history while conducting research for his book, "Great Stories from Westerly's Past," which is scheduled to be officially launched Tuesday during a book release party at the Carriage House at the Babcock-Smith House Museum.
"It feels great to have a copy in my hand," said Garceau, who praises his wife, Anna Garceau, a bookseller at Westerly's Savoy Bookshop and Café, for her support during the research and writing process.
The official archivist for the Westerly Historical Society, Garceau said it occurred to him, after writing a series of historical pieces for a now-defunct website, that he had written a sufficient number of stories for a book.
A 2008 Westerly High school graduate who earned degrees in history from the University of Rhode Island — a bachelor's degree in 2012 — and the University of Maryland — a master's degree in 2014 — Garceau said he updated the original stories he had written for the website, then added a few new ones for the book.
The son of Debra and Alfred Garceau of Westerly, Garceau said he spent many hours in the Westerly Library and online, poring over records and reading old newspaper articles for his research.
"It seems there's more and more information released each day," said Garceau, noting that census reports, along with birth and death records, "give a lot more information than you'd think."
Garceau said his book includes sports stories, several "never-before-published photographs," and one of his favorites: the story of Anna Thornton Williams, a Black woman who was the first woman ever to vote in Westerly.
"She was a very successful businesswoman who was born a slave in Kentucky," said Garceau, who stumbled upon Williams' grave site — which reads "Anna Thornton Williams, born a slave in KY, 1856, She Hath Done What She Could" — in River Bend Cemetery.
Garceau said from his research, he believes Williams arrived in Westerly via Cincinnati sometime in the 1800s.
"Since some of the first summer people in Watch Hill came from Cincinnati," he said, so it would stand to reason.
"She married a barber and spent most of her life here in Westerly," Garceau said. "And of course, 1920 was the first time women could vote."
Passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteed all American women the right to vote, and Williams made sure she was first in line.
"That's definitely one of my favorites," said Garceau, who also discovered a story about his own family.
"My great-great-grandfather owned a saloon called the Tin Tub," he said. "For some reason, someone was unhappy with him, and they tried to blow up [the business] with dynamite."
"I thought I knew everything about my family," he said with a slight laugh. "But I guess not."
Garceau also praised historical society newsletter editor Ann L. Smith, who served as copy editor for "Great Stories from Westerly's Past."
"He's a bright up-and-comer," said Smith who also serves as the treasurer for the society. "He's also, young, fresh, energetic and prolific."
"We are so pleased to have him on the board," Smith added, noting that Garceau is a previous winner of two prestigious society honors — a Julia Award and the annual History Award.
"He sort of picks up where Tom O'Connell left off," she added. O'Connell, the author of several books about Westerly history, was an active member of the society for many years. "Plus he has expertise in archiving and he's a good researcher."
Garceau's book, she said, "is a wonderful mix of old and new," and at $20 makes for a perfect holiday gift.
"We are able to sell it tax-free, which makes it even better," she added with a chuckle.
For more information about the book launch event, visit westerlyhistoricalsociety.org/.
The sales tax exemption was granted only for Tuesday's book launch under the twice yearly exemption granted to non-profits under the Casual Sales section of the code.
