WESTERLY — When classes wrap up in June at Westerly High School, it marks not only the tradition of graduation but another, newer custom that taps into and honors the creative well of the Bulldog community’s budding artists.
The school’s Legacy Art award winner gets to see their own work displayed on a hallway wall of Babcock Hall, home to the school’s art programs and classrooms.
Each year, a graduating senior has the opportunity to submit a piece of artwork to hang among previous years’ recipients, a testament to the school’s fine arts program and a celebration of Westerly education.
This year’s recipient, Rachel DeAngelis, unveiled her piece, “Four Years in a Moment,” on June 7 in a brief ceremony with fellow art classmates and faculty, and acting principal James Murano.
DeAngelis, 17, made a mixed-media collage of what she said were important moments for her during her years at the school.
“I thought of things that represented my four years at Westerly High School,” DeAngelis said.
Among them are one of her WIN passes, a scrap edge of her notebook paper and an old math homework assignment.
She also blended in several familiar images to anyone who’s been to the school, including a row of lockers, the front main entrance to the Ward Street building, the Federico Gym scoreboard and banners and the athletic field.
Another scene depicts two students in face masks doing an activity in a math classroom.
“It’s supposed to be the essence of what it’s been like as a whole for me,” DeAngelis said.
DeAngelis, the daughter of Patricia DeAngelis, can’t pin down exactly when she started making art.
“It’s kind of been my thing for as long as I can remember,” she said. During her senior year she took advanced art classes, a free period for students to work at their own pace and hone their talents.
Outside of school, she produced a new mural for Westerly’s wastewater treatment facility.
Her mural there depicts the flow of the Pawcatuck River, where treated wastewater returns.
“Part of it goes through a forest scene, another part through downtown and to the treatment plant,” she said. That work netted her a $1,000 award, in addition to a $2,000 donation to a scholarship fund for local art students.
John Tedeschi, the high school’s Fine Arts department head, said the Legacy Art award program was started five years ago by Michael Hobin, the now former principal of the high school.
An informal jury of teachers, faculty and staff (minus art instructors familiar with the work) take about a week to determine a favorite. Hobin then has the artwork professionally framed and buys it from the student for $250.
“The student knows they’re going to leave their artwork for the school for as long as we’re here,” Tedeschi said. Because many students have gotten commissions to do work for others outside of the classroom, Hobin upped the purchase this year, to $500, Tedeschi said.
Tedeschi said the plan is to “definitely” continue the Legacy Art tradition beyond Hobin’s tenure.
DeAngelis is heading off to Clark University in Worcester, Mass., where she plans to study biology.
“But I plan to continue doing art,” she said.
DeAngels has had her work exhibited in Wakefield and at the United Theatre, as well as at the gallery at the Westerly Train Station, where she also volunteered as a gallery attendant.
“I always have ideas,” she said of potential upcoming projects. “I’ll be walking around and just take pictures of something interesting and come back to it later. I never really seek anything out, but I always find something.”
