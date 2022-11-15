WESTERLY — The Ocean Community YMCA Westerly Branch gymnasium and Fuller pool will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a swim meet.
For more information, visit oceancommunityymca.org or call 401-596-2894.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 11:02 pm
