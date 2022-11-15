033120 WES YMCA exterior 4411.JPG
Buy Now

The Ocean Community YMCA on High Street in Westerly on Tuesday. Despite all Y branches being closed, there is a lot going on both inside the building and in cyberspace. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

WESTERLY — The Ocean Community YMCA Westerly Branch gymnasium and Fuller pool will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a swim meet.

For more information, visit oceancommunityymca.org or call 401-596-2894.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.