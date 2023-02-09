WESTERLY — An upcoming project by the Watch Hill Yacht Club to dredge part of its marina has drawn scrutiny from members of the Town Council concerned with public access to Napatree Point during the work.
The dredging will involve removing about 765 cubic yards of sand in the marina area along the yacht club sea wall, according to the application. The work will affect about 12,200 square feet on the yacht club building’s west side and 4,200 square feet on the east side.
The yacht club is doing the work in order to make sure there is sufficient depth for its boats to dock at the club’s existing floating docks. The dredge depth will be about three feet, according to the plans.
The dredged sand will be hauled by dump truck through the parking lot and onto Bay Street and then to the adjacent Watch Hill Beach, where it will be spread out.
An application for the project is before the state Department of Environmental Management and Coastal Resources Management Council, and objectors have until Feb. 18 to file a written request for a CRMC hearing.
According to plans filed with the CRMC, the dredging will occur between Oct. 31 and Jan. 31.
Staging areas for the work will be set up on either side of the club building. The staging will be located on parking lot land owned by the Watch Hill Fire District.
Some council members said they’re concerned that the work off Fort Road will block public access to town land on Napatree Point.
“This project does impact a town right-of-way,” council member Joy Cardio said.
Cordio said she’s also concerned about liability from the proposed staging areas.
“If someone were hurt on that staging, it doesn’t matter whether we’re liable or not, we’ll get sued,” she said. “I’m not opposed to the dredging at all, but there should at least be some communication to the town from the Watch Hill Fire District.”
Councilor Bill Aiello said he had similar concerns, and said that projects before the CRMC must include all rights-of-way on the plan maps.
“Fort Road is a town right-of-way, so designated officially by resolution,” he said. “I would think that the town would have concerns.”
The council adopted a resolution in October 2008 declaring Fort Road a public 20-foot-wide right-of-way to Napatree Point in perpetuity. That language does include a portion of the road that traverses a plat owned by the fire district.
It also notes that officials of the Watch Hill Fire District, which owns the majority of the land on Napatree Point and land where Fort Road intersects with Bay Street, have consistently said that the public has an unrestricted right to access Napatree Point via Fort Road.
An effort at about the same time in 2008 by the council to designate Fort Road as a town road failed.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said the yacht club’s dredging is a ongoing project that takes place every several years.
“It’s a continuing permit that gets issued and they re-apply for,” he said. “It’s done by the Watch Hill Yacht Club, not the fire district. The fire district partners in only accepting the sand. The sand that’s dredged is tested and goes onto the beach to replenish it.”
The town doesn’t have any involvement in the permitting process other than being notified by CRMC of the consent permit to allow the dredging once it’s issued, Lacey said. He also reiterated that the fire district, not the town, owns Fort Road.
“It’s a public access point, I think everyone acknowledges that,” he said.
