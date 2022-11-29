WESTERLY — A union representing laborers employed by Westerly Public Schools has issued a vote of no confidence against Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau as union members and district administrators seek to work out a new contract.
Members of the the Laborers' International Union of America, Local 808, which represents non-teacher staff including monitors as well as clerical, custodial, mechanical and secretarial workers, passed a vote on Nov. 18 citing "no confidence" in Garceau, according to LIUNA Local 808 Business Manager Karen Hazard. But the lingering question — and Garceau said he has asked the union directly with no answer — is why?
The motion passed during a meeting of members to discuss contract negotiations, Hazard said, but she said that since she is a member of the bargaining unit, she was not authorized to speak on why members voted no confidence. She and other members of the union's bargaining unit are hopeful this will be just part of the process, and she said she expects the sides to come back to the table to renegotiate soon.
"This type of procedure is really nothing out of the ordinary," Hazard said Monday. "As part of the process, we are required to bring forth what was negotiated, and the membership was unified in their vote."
Hazard said that, as part of the negotiation process, aspects are done in private and taken back to union members for full vote.
For Garceau, the latest vote brings more confusion to a process that seemed to be on the right track in the spring when negotiators on behalf of the union and district administrators reached a tentative agreement, only to have the agreement break down weeks later.
“The parties negotiating this contract agreed many months ago to take proposed agreements to their respective audiences, the (School Committee) for us and the membership for the union, in order to gauge acceptance of terms and the possibility of ratifying a new collective bargaining agreement,” Garceau explained. “We fully expected to have a contract in place last spring.”
Under general terms of the proposed agreement, the school district's paraprofessionals, custodians and secretaries would have received pay increases of 2% in the first two years and 1.5% in the third and final year.
The School Committee heard about the proposed draft agreement on April 28 and expressed support. On June 2, the district and School Committee received notice — without explanation, according to Garceau — stating the union would not go forward with the draft tentative agreement. It was never ratified by membership.
The contract in question specifically applies to clerical, custodial, mechanical and secretarial staff, which saw the contract lapse on June 30, 2021. The union contract for monitors also recently lapsed at the end of June.
Transportation staff, also under representation of Local 808, have a ratified contract that extends through June 30, 2024. Westerly teachers, food service workers and district superintendent contracts are negotiated separately and not as part of the LIUNA Local 808 contracts.
Garceau said after the spring agreement fell through, discussions resumed this fall, but both sides were unable to agree to any substantial changes. He said he has not refused any future negotiations.
Members of the Westerly School Committee confirmed that they were first notified of the no confidence vote on Nov. 22.
“We have not received any information regarding the stated reason(s) for the vote,” Garceau said.
Hazard said although the no confidence vote does send a message that there are concerns, it does not mark the end of negotiations. She said members of the union's bargaining unit have already reached back out to Garceau and will continue to seek common ground on a contract.
She said members are prioritizing needs and are still hopeful that with further discussions, an agreement can still be reached.
"We are confident that at some point, we will get both sides back to the table so we can hash things out," Hazard said.
