WESTERLY — Roberta Mudge Humble, the woman who has traveled the country to share stories of Rhode Island's history and whose devotion to her home state, passion for preservation and love of local armories is well-documented and well-known, was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame on May 1.
The enshrinement made her a member of an elite group of Rhode Islanders that includes Roger Williams, Salty Brine and the late Sen. John O. Pastore.
"I was very honored to be in such a group," Humble said one recent morning on the telephone from the Westerly Armory, the building she is largely responsible for saving, growing and promoting, "and to be honored by an organization that honors all types of people."
"Mostly, I'm just glad for the armories," added Humble, the founding president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc. "It gets the word out about them."
In typical fashion, Humble, a Westerly native and Westerly High School graduate who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from the University of Rhode Island, shifted the attention artfully away from herself and to the state of Rhode Island and its 18 historic armories.
Humble, the only daughter of the late Claire and Robert Mudge — well-known longtime Westerly educators —has written several books about Rhode Island history and culture, including "The Historic Armories of Rhode Island," Rhode Island’s Friendly Faces" and "The Right to Crow: A Look at RI’s Firsts, Bests, & Uniques," and created several games, including "The Rhode Not Taken."
"In the long run," she said, "I'm not important; the armory is."
Humble said she has delivered Power Point presentations to interested audiences in each of Rhode Island's 39 cities and several places around the country and never tires of sharing her knowledge.
"People really love their state," said Humble, a professor emeritus of English at CCRI who taught technical writing and oral communications for decades before retiring a few years ago.
During comments she made at her induction ceremony, which was held at the Crowne Plaza Pavilion in Warwick on May 1, Humble thanked John Humble — her former husband and the operations manager at the Railroad Avenue building — for "keeping afloat my work as well as the Westerly Armory for many years."
"But now," she told the 500 or so people gathered, "I need to talk to you about Puffery. It is not usually an attractive word. And what I have discovered and have attempted to promote over the years is that [Rhode Island] is a place which deserves immense puffery.
"Let me tell you a few things that might puff up your impression of our state," she said before listing the state's many "firsts."
From being the first state with the first armed act of rebellion against the British in 1772, Rhode Island was also the first state to have a Black regiment fight against the British, she said, and the first state to have a female state attorney-general and female newspaper editor, the first state to hold the first strike in the nation with female participants, and the first state in America to have a town established by a woman.
Humble went on to share many other Rhode Island firsts, including the facts that "we have the first Baptist Church, the first Jewish Synagogue, and the first Quaker Meeting House in the nation."
"We were first in the nation in almost all sports — first polo games, first lawn tennis championship, first open golf tournament, first automobile race on an oval track, first roller skating rink, first baseball world champions, first of the original basketball NBA franchises and home of the fast-break in basketball, first football team to host an NFL game — and on top of this, we had the first automobile driver jailed for speeding," she said.
"We had the first college in the nation open to students of all religions, the first college to offer a culinary arts degree, and the college with the first program in the nation to train students in marine and environmental policy," she continued. "We were first in the nation to have gas-illuminated street lights and first to have an automated post office, and the first to enact a law prohibiting slavery in North America in 1652."
And, she continued, "we can claim to have the oldest operating tavern in the nation, the oldest thread mill, the oldest community bank, the oldest Fourth of July celebration, and the oldest community band.
"I thank my lucky stars to have been born in and live in a state with a heritage as deep and magnificent as Rhode Island’s," she concluded. "And I am grateful to be here tonight to tell you that."
Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce who attended the induction ceremony, said in an email that, "It was an honor to attend and watch Roberta receive this well-deserved recognition.
"She is a special lady who has made extraordinary efforts to document, celebrate and promote Rhode Island’s heritage," she said. "I also thought her acceptance speech was the most lively of the night and further demonstrated her passion for all things Rhode Island."
State Rep. Sam Azzinaro of Westerly, who attended with his wife, Carol, agreed.
"She spoke very eloquently," Azzinaro said in a voicemail. "We are very, very proud of her. ... It is well-deserved. She was great. We just love her here in Westerly."
Also inducted during the ceremony were James “Jimmy” Burchfield, a North Providence restaurateur and an internationally prominent professional boxing judge; Robert I. Burke, a Providence gourmet restaurateur (Pot Au Feu) who established the Independence Trail Educational Foundation; Arnold Buffum Chace, Jr., a leading Providence businessman, developer, philanthropist and community activist; Wilfred W. Greene (aka “Chief Eagle Heart”), an incessant crusader for Native American rights who, as “Wild Willie” Greene, was the world’s seventh-ranked middleweight boxer and who later became chief of the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe; former house speaker John B. Harwood; Dr. Edward A. Iannuccilli, the former Board of Trustees of Rhode Island Hospital chair; Mark Patinkin, a Providence Journal reporter and columnist; and Stanley Weiss, a civic leader and philanthropist.
