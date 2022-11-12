WESTERLY — Under a bright blue, cloudless sky Thursday afternoon, 99-year-old World War II veteran John Stellitano — a former bomber pilot who flew 36 missions over Germany in a B-17 Flying Fortress between December 1944 and March 1945 — walked to the speaker's podium, looked out at the hundreds of Westerly Middle School students and dozens of staff members gathered before him, and offered up a challenge.
"Become an activist for for national pride," urged Stellitano, a beloved former teacher and coach who graduated from Westerly High School in 1941 after four stellar years in sports and academics. "Help our nation unite as never before."
Stellitano, who lettered in basketball and baseball and was captain and quarterback of the bulldogs football team, was the guest speaker at the school's annual Veterans Day celebration and delivered his remarks just after the eighth grade band played the national anthem, and before they played "America the Beautiful."
"During World War II," he told the crowd, quoting from Winston Churchill's 1941 address to the Joint Session of U.S. Congress, "Winston Churchill, the prime minister of England, said that the United States, ' ... united as never before, has drawn the sword for freedom and cast away the scabbard.'"
"So, on this day of November 10, 2022, I call upon all of you, students and staff, to think deeply about the legacy our veterans — our veterans from all wars — have left to you."
"You can be the catalysts to make sure America remains the greatest nation in the world," he said.
"I want to leave you with my legacy," he concluded, "which is best described by Edward R. Murrow, a World War II journalist.
"Freedom is not bought in the bargain basement, not for a lump sum. It must be paid for and promulgated by each succeeding generation," he said, quoting Murrow. "Allow me to repeat that last phrase, freedom must be paid for by each succeeding generation.
"You are now in the game," he said, looking out at the sea of faces. "So, I say to all of you assembled here this afternoon, accept the legacies you have been given ... this is your unique challenge. Pursue it with determination."
"May God bless this school, may God bless the entire student body and staff, and may God bless the United States of America," concluded Stellitano to a standing ovation and thunderous applause.
Before the ceremony began, the students — many waving small American flags — filed out of the school and into the sunshine before finding their places in the audience. Several of them stopped to offer their thanks to Stellitano, who was seated next to Mary Capalbo Stellitano — his wife of 78 years — his nephew, Robert J. Gervasini Sr., and Gervasini's son, Robert J. Gervasini Jr.
"I'm very pleased and encouraged to see our future," said a smiling Stellitano, who was wearing a blue Air Force cap emblazoned with the force's motto, "Aim High, Fly, Fight, Win."
"You know his plane was shot down over France," said Gervasini Sr., explaining that on Feb. 10, 1945, his uncle's plane, "Little Mary,” had lost an engine and was fast losing altitude when they had to make a decision: stay with the plane or jump.
Stellitano stayed with his plane and eventually crash-landed into friendly territory.
"We brought it down into a big field, a pasture, wheels up," said Stellitano, "and we were lucky ... we had no injuries."
"The U.S. did a good job of training," he added.
Later, he said, when he returned home, he would learn that his daughter, Sherron, had been born on the exact same day, Feb. 10, 1945.
"I went into labor early," said Mary with a smile Thursday afternoon as she looked at her husband. "She wasn't due until the end of February."
Mary, a longtime collector of Hummel figurines, said she once wrote about her daughter's birth for a contest sponsored by the Hummel Club.
"I know now she was the angel flying with my husband and his crew that day, as it was one of the worst missions they had ever been on," she wrote. "Many bombers were lost, and my husband's plane was badly hit by flak."
"I think miracles do happen!" she wrote. "My husband and his crew will always remember that day and our daughter’s birthday."
"I do believe in miracles," said Mary. "I'm a believer."
Stellitano and his wife — Mimi and Guy, as they're called by family members — have three children, seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Stellitano, who was born in Westerly on March 28, 1923, and raised on Pierce Street, earned the rank of first lieutenant by the time he was discharged in April 1945.
His plane had been hit a total of eight times by German fighter pilots, he said.
"It was an exciting experience for a young boy just out of college," he said. "But we looked at it as more of a duty. We really didn't think about being hurt. We took each mission as it came."
Stellitano said he and his fraternity brothers at the University of Rhode Island had been tremendously affected by President Franklin Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" speech.
"It was a question of our country needing help," he said. "A lot of us in the fraternity decided to answer the call."
"I think knowingly or unknowingly, you're expressing a love of country," he said. "I also think there was a much higher level of patriotism in my generation than today. It's one of my concerns about the youngsters today."
"We came out with a lot of appreciation," he added.
Stellitano enlisted in the Air Corps in February of 1942, was inducted at Fort Devens, and then traveled around the country — from Mississippi to Wisconsin to Arizona to California and to Texas — for training.
He earned his wings in May 1944, and was commissioned as a flight officer, assigned to multi-engine, heavy-bombardment aircraft.
After his discharge, Stellitano returned to Rhode Island State College — now the University of Rhode Island — graduated, taught in Warwick from 1948 to 1954, then began his coaching career at Westerly High School. He served as Jim Federico's assistant coach for three years before taking over, then went on to win the Suburban Division title and a state championship in his first year.
Stellitano also went on to earn a master’s degree and a doctorate in educational administration and eventually retired from Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Connecticut, where he served in the school administration.
In a 2016 interview with The Sun, Stellitano said one of his proudest moments took place in the former Boston Garden when his champion Westerly High School basketball team took part in the New England finals.
"When the band played the 'Star Spangled Banner,' my kids stood at attention before 13,000 fans," he said at the time.
"I think my years at Westerly High School with the youngsters there were my most memorable years," said the coach on Thursday. "All in all, I've had a very meaningful life."
During his 11 years as a basketball coach, Stellitano's teams won four state championships — 1955, 1956, 1958 and 1960. They also won eight straight Class A championships.
Stellitano will be inducted into the Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame next week as one of the 2022 honorees at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Cranston.
"Once we became aware of his story, he was a shoe-in," said Francis L. Lennon of Providence, a decorated Vietnam veteran and former Green Beret who serves as president and treasurer of the aviation hall of fame. "The combination of his military service and his contributions to the community are hard to beat."
Stellitano will also be the guest of honor at the hall of fame ceremony.
"He gets asked to speak a few times a year," said Mary Stellitano Thursday afternoon shortly before the middle school ceremony began.
"It's always a pleasure to participate," John Stellitano. "Especially being able to remember the guys who didn't make it back."
Among those in attendance at Thursday afternoon's Veterans Day ceremony was Westerly resident Michael "Sully" Sullivan. A Marine Corps veteran, volunteer firefighter and middle school staff member, Sullivan smiled broadly as he paused to say hello to the legendary "Coach Stellitano."
"I see Coach still has his A game," Sullivan said with a grin.
