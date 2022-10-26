WESTERLY — The Department of Environmental Management will start work on replacing the Main Street boat ramp in Westerly on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The popular boat ramp, owned and maintained by DEM, provides access to the Pawcatuck River and is used by recreational boaters and paddlers alike.
The project will include removing and disposing of the existing concrete ramp and building a new 20-foot-wide pre-cast concrete ramp in the same footprint. The new ramp will have adjacent floating docks oriented in an L-shape, replacing the deteriorating fixed-dock system currently in place. The new docks will allow boaters to tie off their vessels, ensuring their launch is safe and convenient, while improving resiliency to rising water levels caused by global warming. The replacement will cost around $500,000 and is being financed by Rhode Island’s share of authorized and appropriated funds from the federal Sports Fish Recreation Act.
DEM estimates the work will take seven months, with the ramp remaining closed throughout and reopening around May 1. The south half of the parking lot, including access to the existing boat ramp, will be closed during the construction. Access to the shoreline of the north half of the ramp property will remain open providing access to the Pawcatuck River for shoreline fishing and car top boats. For alternative public boat ramps, boaters can access the Barn Island boat launch at the end of Palmer Neck Road in Stonington or the Quonochontaug boat ramp at the end of West Beach Road in Charlestown.
The project was designed by staff of the DEM Division of Planning and Development and The Nature Conservancy. Commonly known as the Dingell-Johnson Act, the Sport Fish Restoration Program is a user-pay, user-benefit program that is derived from taxes on motorboat fuel, fishing equipment, and the purchase of some boats. Administered at the federal level by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the program invests these taxes into financial assistance for state management agencies to implement boating infrastructure improvements. Through it, similar saltwater boat ramp projects have been completed at DEM properties including the Quonnie Breachway, Galilee boat ramp in Narragansett, and Goddard State Park ramp in Warwick.
The engineering design firm on the project is GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. GZA’s services include engineering, design, permitting, and construction phase oversight for a total of $66,300. The construction work will be done by Atlantic Marine Construction LLC out of Westerly.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
