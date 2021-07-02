HOPE VALLEY —Wood River Health Services, 823 Main St., will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics three times a week, beginning on Tuesday, July 6. Clinics will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. They will be open to anyone from Rhode Island or Connecticut over the age of 12.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 401-539-2461. While only the Pfizer vaccine can be used for those aged 12 to 16, vaccine brand cannot be guaranteed for anyone else.
The vaccine continues to be free for everyone; insurance companies are charged for fees associated with administering the shots, while the federal government reimburses providers for the uninsured.
Patients of Wood River Health Services do not need to attend a clinic and may receive the vaccine anytime with an appointment or anytime they are in the office for other appointments.
For more information, call 401-539-2461 or visit woodriverhealthservices.org.
