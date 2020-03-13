HOPE VALLEY — Wood River Health Services has announced new protocols in light of the spread of the coronavirus.
"Our offices are open and able to provide patient care as usual," Wood River President and CEO Alison Croke said. "Wood River Health Services is dedicated to providing excellent primary care. Our employees have the right to a safe workplace, and our patients should not be exposed to potentially hazardous situations while in our facility."
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Rhode Island Department of Health, Wood River has instituted the following protocol:
- Whenever possible, patients are asked to telephone the center for a verbal screening before coming in person.
- Telephone screenings will also be performed when patients are making or confirming appointments.
- All patients and visitors, including delivery and/or service people, those accompanying or transporting patients, and visitors to the onsite Westerly laboratory, are to first report to the front desk for screening.
The screening consists of two questions:
1: "Have you traveled to one of the impacted COVID-19 areas AND do you have symptoms of the virus?"
2: "Have you been in contact with anyone who has screened positive for the COVID-19 virus AND do you have symptoms of the virus?"
Anyone arriving at the health center who can answer yes to either of the two screening questions will be asked to return to their car and telephone the center for assistance.
Those who respond "yes" to either screening question over the phone will be asked to remain at home while Wood River staff contact the health department on their behalf.
People entering the building who respond "yes" to either screening question at the registration desk will be given a mask and escorted to an isolation room, where staff will contact the Department of Health for guidance. Contact information for anyone in the lobby will be collected and provided to the health department if needed.
Anyone in the facility showing symptoms, but without contact or travel to affected areas, will be asked to wear a mask, as is usual during flu season.
The protocol will remain in place until further notice at the Hope Valley and Westerly facilities.
