RICHMOND — The Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council is offering grants of up to $4,000 available to organizations and individuals interested in protecting, preserving, and enhancing the federally designated Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed. The grant applications must be submitted by Dec. 29.
Top values of the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers include land acquisition or management activities, free flowing rivers, water quality, ecosystems, hydrology/geology, cultural and scenic/recreation. Reimbursing costs associated with appraising or closing on conservation properties are acceptable. Eligible applicants include non-profits, municipalities and educators.
Eligible locations for projects are within the watershed towns, including Exeter, Charlestown, Hopkinton, North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, West Greenwich, and Westerly in Rhode Island, along with North Stonington, Sterling, Stonington, and Voluntown in Connecticut.
Help in writing the two-page grant application is available from members of the stewardship council. To apply or for more information, visit WPWildRivers.org or contact Kassi Donnelly, at WPWildRivers@WPWA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.