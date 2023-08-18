The GFWC Women’s Club of South County, a nonprofit, local civic organization, will begin accepting applications on Aug. 25 for its Grow Hope grants. Funding ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars and is available to help local nonprofit groups meet the needs of Washington County residents.
This year the club is accepting grant applications for programs focused on three areas of need: alleviating food insecurity, assisting housing insecurity and the unhoused, or helping to support mental health and personal safety.
Personal safety programs would include those that help to reduce and/or avoid domestic violence, sexual assault of adults, children and teens, and foster healthy interpersonal relationships. Educational and arts programs that directly support these vital needs can apply for a grant.
Only 501(c)(3) organizations with offices in Rhode Island are eligible. The application will be available online at gfwcri.org/projects-vfqrc on Friday, Aug. 25. The deadline for applications is Oct. 13.
For more information, email Pat Cole at ghopegpc@gmail.com.
