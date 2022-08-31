The two-and-a-half-year suspension of the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ trademark door-to-door ministry will end as they will begin a campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program on Thursday, Sept. 1,
The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States. Houses of worship, called Kingdom Halls, reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31 and in-person conventions are being planned for 2023.
“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again – person to person, face to face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”
For more information, visit jw.org.
