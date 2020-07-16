WESTERLY — Gov. Gina Raimondo's decision to further reduce parking at Misquamicut State Beach is drawing mixed reviews.
The governor announced her decision to restrict the parking lot to 25% of capacity on Wednesday during her weekly news conference on COVID-19. The parking lot had been operating at about 50 to 75% capacity, but the failure of beach patrons to follow mask-wearing and social-distancing policies led to the further reduction at both Misquamicut State Beach and Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett.
"We've seen crowding and poor mask compliance over the past couple weeks at these beaches. This puts people at risk, so we're reducing parking to cut down on the volume of visitors," Raimondo said Wednesday.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey on Thursday said town authorities, including himself, were caught off-guard by the governor's decision.
"The governor issued this announcement, and while I respect and understand, why there was no consultation with any of the communities to make sure we can deal with the traffic?" Lacey said.
The concern, Lacey said, is what to do with the volume of vehicles that is anticipated to head for the beach this weekend when temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast. The state beach lot normally holds 3,000 vehicles but will be limited to 750 vehicles under the governor's new restriction. It is unclear whether the state will let new vehicles into the beach after others leave, Lacey said.
Four police officers were assigned to help get motorists from Atlantic Avenue into the state beach parking lot last weekend, Lacey said, after the company hired by the state to run the parking lot struggled to get vehicles into the lot in a timely manner. It was the first time in his more than three decades with the department that officers had to perform the duty at the beach, Lacey said.
"We realize the local streets, including Atlantic Avenue, are our responsibility, but the state beach is the state's responsibility," Lacey said.
Lacey participated in two conference calls with state officials Thursday. He said he planned to put additional officers on duty for the weekend. The state Department of Environmental Management, which manages the state beach, is expected to assign one officer, and Lacey said he believes state police troopers will be assigned to help as well. He also called for development of a public service announcement for distribution in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to spread the word about the new parking restriction.
Beach patrons who seem to have lost patience and are pushing back on social-distancing and face-mask requirements are not helping, Lacey said. The low cost of parking at the state beach is also a factor, he said.
"We're seeing a different caliber of people," Lacey said.
Additionally, Lacey said, some of the owners of private parking lots on Atlantic Avenue have reduced the number of vehicles they accept as a means to meet state-mandated social-distancing requirements.
Town Council President Christopher Duhamel said the decision was necessary.
"It's welcome from my point of view, and I think from the council's, because of the concerns we saw over the last couple of weeks of people not taking this seriously. We weren't seeing enough social-distancing or mask-wearing. Hopefully it will get better now," Duhamel said.
But Caswell Cooke Jr., director of the Misquamicut Business Association and a member of the Town Council, offered a different perspective. He said several businesses adjacent to the state beach have not had the same type of problems because the businesses have enforced the policies as required by the state to stay in business.
"I think about the business owners who are getting inspected by the state to stay in business. They are making it work. I think if the state beach was run like one of those businesses, it would have been OK to stay at 50 or 75%," Cooke said.
Cooke qualified his comments, saying he understood the pandemic has affected the state in countless ways.
"I certainly don't begrudge the governor doing this. I know there are tons of decisions that have to be made because of COVID. I just wish she would reach out directly to the people on the ground here for input before decisions are made," Cooke said.
Lacey said he hoped the Town Council would authorize Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to issue an executive order doubling the fine for parking in a no-parking zone from $75 to $150. Rooney has executive-order powers that he can invoke under a state of emergency he declared in April. Changing the fine would otherwise take several weeks and at least one public hearing.
Parking is not allowed on any of the streets surrounding Misquamicut. A similar prohibition exists in Watch Hill, but Lacey said it was widely ignored there last weekend.
The governor said the state would assist with the parking problem.
"Please note that this does not mean you should just park elsewhere and walk to the beach. We’ll be working with municipalities to crack down on illegal parking in areas around our beaches," Raimondo said Wednesday.
On Monday, the Town Council discussed reports and observations of widespread rowdiness and unruliness at the state beach this summer. Duhamel said he expected additional community service officers to be assigned to the beach. While the community service officers do not have arrest powers, they can call regular police officers if patrons refuse to comply with policies, Duhamel said.
Cooke on Thursday said he is hopeful additional arrests will be made for drinking and smoking marijuana on the state beach property. He also renewed his call for DEM to assign additional staff, including police officers, to the beach.
"The rudeness and public drinking and smoking pot on the state beach is unlike anything I have ever seen before," Cooke said of what he has observed on the beach this season.
