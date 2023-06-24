WESTERLY — With classes over for the summer, contracting crews are quickly getting to work at Westerly Schools, both starting a field turf replacement project and beginning a more lengthy renovation of three elementary schools.
Work on removing the Sal Augeri football field surface at Westerly High School is already underway, a little more than two weeks after members of the graduating senior class walked across a stage on the field to get their diplomas.
Bulldozers, excavators and dump trucks are on site, removing the existing turf, making the once green field a sea of brown dirt. It will be replaced with artificial turf that requires less maintenance.
“The contract for that has been signed and is in place so that work is beginning,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said. FieldTurf is the lead firm performing the work.
The hope is to have the project completed in time for Westerly’s first home football game against Chariho in September. Fundraising to complete the project by replacing the grass of the adjacent quad between Babcock Hall and the high school continues.
While the high school’s new field surface takes shape, planning is ramping up for work at the town’s three elementary schools.
“The Building Subcommittee has been rather busy coordinating with our architects,” Garceau said.
Those firms, DBVW Architects and TSKP Studio, have had meetings with the subcommittee as well.
DBVW is handling the designs for Springbrook and Dunn’s Corners, while TSKP will tackle the State Street School re-build.
Downes Construction Company is the project management firm for both the school renovations and the field replacement work.
One part of the initial work at both Dunn’s corners and Springbrook Elementary Schools is replacing flooring throughout the buildings. But that’s on hold for now.
The district received only one bid, which Garceau said was not a competitive bid.
“The plan is to re-bid that work in the fall, in the next round,” Garceau said.
School Committee member Michael Ober, a Building Subcommittee member, explained that a re-bid at a different time of year would yield a more favorable price, which Garceau confirmed.
“Because the RFPs were issued in the spring a lot of work is already lined up for he summer. There wasn’t a whole lot of incentive for flooring companies to bid competitively on that, they had their work all lined up,” Garceau said. “It will be re-bid in the fall and we expect to get more competitive pricing.”
Work continues, however, at Dunn’s Corners to abate the school’s gymnasium floor this summer. In talks with Principal Steven Morrone, Garceau talked about a potential plan to remove the stage area and bring in a temporary stage such as choral risers when needed.
“The stage is really just not utilized. It takes up space and becomes kind of a dumping ground,” he said.
Research also continues into the gym flooring at Springbrook, with the possibility of resurfacing it without completely removing it, Garceau said.
At State Street School, architecture firm TSKP is tweaking the town’s Stage II construction application to the state that, Garceau said, will support the educational program.
Work on building the new facility will take place on the same site while school is in session, Garceau said. The projected opening date of a rebuilt State Street building is September of 2025, he said.
The $50 million project approved by voters last November includes a $29.35 million budget for the construction of the new State Street School, $8.85 million for renovations at Springbrook and $11.8 million for renovations at Dunn’s Corners School.
