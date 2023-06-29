WESTERLY — The first permit application for Westerly’s Resilient Riverfront Renewal Project at 107 Main St. is gaining momentum after a key Planning Board approval.
The current parking lot at that address would be transformed into a community event space under the plan, with public river view access.
The lot is across the street from McQuade’s Marketplace and adjacent to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s public boat launch site.
“This is the first property along Main Street that is coming before the board,” Town Planner Nancy Letendre said. “Specifically for the installation of green infrastructure stormwater controls.”
The Southern Rhode Island Conservation District serves as project manager for the Main Street riverfront corridor renewal program, acting on behalf of the town. Gina Fuller of Westerly is the district manager.
The town has used Rhode Island Department of Transportation funds to hire engineering and landscape architecture firm Fuss & O’Neill to develop a conceptual plan for greenspace infrastructure. RIDOT makes funding eligible for projects that aim to improve “impaired” bodies of water, including the Pawcatuck River, by reducing the amount of bacteria that enters the river.
The “catalyst site,” as SRICD Conservation Specialist Renee Stoops called it, is owned by Wayne Ritter.
The district was before the town last August to present the project’s master plan and then gave the board an update in April.
Stoops said the hope is for construction to begin later this year. A site walk with local, state, federal and district officials took place Wednesday.
A 2021 stormwater workshop for the town and subsequent work led to the completion in 2022 of a Stormwater Master Plan with funding from the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program.
The stormwater management work prompted the team to look at creating a Main Street streetscape and also to reshape traffic circulation patterns.
Future phases will include stormwater improvements and green infrastructure installed along the streetscape.
The SRICD is also pursuing additional funding for resilience measures, landscape architect Beth Kirmmse said, such as burying power lines.
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and Southern New England Estuary Program are funding the design development phase of the work, including construction drawings, Kirmmse said.
Other property owners up and down the Main Street corridor have agreed to participate in the program, Kirmmse said. Fuller and Stoops have walked the corridor to build support at the grassroots level.
“They’ve done a wonderful job building this community support,” Kirmmse said. An additional 10 properties are potential participants.
The site plan for 107 Main St. introduces several improvements, and Ritter aims to convert the lot into a flexible space to host food trucks, a small concert and other events.
“We’ve designed a flexible space to support programmatic needs, using the green infrastructure and removing pavement to frame these new amenities,” Kirmmse said. About 11,000 square feet of pavement stands to be removed. About 2,000 square feet of permeable pavers are also proposed, Fuss & O’Neill engineer Andy Glines said. The pavers would be placed on an access point at the north of the lot, and some near the existing multifamily home on the site.
Two bio-retention basins are proposed, one on DEM property adjacent to Main Street on a current lawn island. It would collect about 2,000 square feet of impervious area on Main Street, Glines said. The second basin would be in the northwest corner of the property, close to the river, where an existing culvert discharges untreated stormwater onto the site. Sediment would be removed in a pre-treatment forebay before entering the basin, Glines said.
The lot’s southern abutting property is the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home. There is a parking lot to the east.
Manicured plantings “in keeping with a downtown Main Street aesthetic” would be installed, Kirmmse said.
Maintenance of the site would be the responsibility of RIDOT for two years, and then it would transfer to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The Planning Board on June 20 unanimously approved the application.
Letendre publicly thanked Ritter, who has waited since 2019 to get the project in motion.
“This is really going to be a demonstration project for the rest of the revitalization,” she said.
