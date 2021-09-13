WESTERLY — A gigantic green drilling rig rolled into Westerly one afternoon last week and planted itself on a small patch of land between Christ Church and Town Hall.
The machine, from the Cheshire, Connecticut-based Sima Drilling Company, was preparing to dig deep into the earth to install boreholes for a brand-new, cutting-edge geothermal system for Christ Church, the landmark 1894 Episcopal church that sits on the corner of Elm and Broad streets, just across from Wilcox Park.
It's a renewable-energy system, said the church's rector, the Rev. Sunil Chandy, that is not only environmentally friendly, but could very well serve as an example for churches the world over.
As churches around the globe seek ways to save money while being environmentally friendly and maintaining a robust church community, installing geothermal systems seems part of a larger international conversation, he said.
"We could be a model," Chandy said, noting the support from local officials and non-church members alike.
In addition to being environmentally sensitive, the system can also save money on heating costs in the long run, said Chandy.
"It is cleaner and better for the environment," he said, and better for "God's work" inside the church as well.
Chandy said church attendance — which has been on the rise at the Episcopal church — increases even more when the church is warm on cold days and cool on warm days.
Geothermal systems, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, use considerably less energy than traditional heating and cooling systems because they work by using the ground’s natural temperature, which typically remains constant — except during periods of extreme heat or cold. In the winter, the heat pump transfers heat from the ground up inside a building, while in the summer, the process is reversed.
The project may have been many years in the making, Chandy explained, and it may have cost more than traditional heating and cooling systems, but before long, "we expect to recoup the cost," he said.
"It's an investment in our future," said Chandy, noting that geothermal systems have been catching on in England, but remain rare in churches in the United States.
While geothermal systems are environmentally sensitive and extremely efficient, they are still relatively uncommon. The Breakers — one of the prized mansions belonging to the Preservation Society of Newport County — has one. Mystic Seaport's Thompson Exhibition Building has one, and there are a few that have been installed locally in private Westerly residences.
Chandy said that when members of the church's Architecture and Property Committee — the group tasked with caring for all church properties, with an eye toward "necessary repairs and modifications" — began discussing the idea of air conditioning for the 127-year-old church building, there were many factors to consider, in addition to the cost.
Although the church's fundraising committee — with Westerly resident Fred Allardyce, who chaired the committee, at the helm — had raised an astonishing $1.5 million for the much-needed repair of the church's slate roof and the restoration of its storied stained-glass windows, the addition of air conditioning meant raising more money and having some serious conversations.
"We wanted to preserve the beauty of the worship environment," Chandy said, but at the same time be able to provide parishioners with a comfortable climate inside the church.
But air conditioning units can be" big and ugly," said John Wilks of Pawcatuck, who serves as clerk of the works for the geothermal project. "So we looked around and found that geothermal systems are environmentally sound."
Plus, added Wilks, a longtime parishioner who also helped oversee the church's bell tower and roof repair projects, "they're invisible and all underground."
When the committee members realized they wanted to explore the geothermal route, they contacted Bob Peixoto, an architect from DBVW Architects in Providence, the same firm that helped coordinate the replacement of the church's slate roof.
Simply put, said project manager Robert "Bob" Schonenberg of Westerly, a retired engineer who serves with Wilks on the church's Architecture and Property Committee, a geothermal system is an environmentally sensitive and extremely efficient heating and cooling system that uses energy from the earth to heat and cool buildings.
The Christ Church geothermal plan calls for 15 wells to be created by drilling deep into the earth — sometimes as deep as 400 feet — then threading slender strands of tubing down and back to serve as conduits.
"One way to reject heat," Schonenberg said, "the other way to attract."
The air is then pumped into the church buildings, Schonenberg explained, via "a couple of ducts in the undercroft."
There will be a fan to help keep air circulating, and four units to heat and to cool.
"The beauty of it is that there is nothing visible on the roof or on the building," Schonenberg added. "It's all underground."
And as far as the drilling area, which is fenced off and all dug up, he said, "when we're all done, the grass will grow back."
Chandy said the generosity of both parishioners and non-parishioners alike to fund the project has been "just beautiful."
"It's the visible presence of God," Chandy said.
