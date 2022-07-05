With gas prices skyrocketing over the course of the year, a reduction in demand over the Fourth of July holiday has helped to push prices down 8 cents in Rhode Island.
According to a survey conducted Monday through AAA Northeast, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline had fallen to $4.81 per gallon as of Tuesday. The price marks a 12 cent decline over the past month now.
“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling (regular, unleaded gasoline) for under $5 a gallon,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. "But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived."
The national average for a gallon of gasoline fell to $4.80, down eight cents over the past week. The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks.
Today’s national average price is 4 cents lower than a month ago and $1.67 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
