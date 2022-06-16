Graduations are occurring and summer is fast approaching, with officials anticipating one of the busiest boating seasons in years. This summer, many are expected to hire or charter space on a boat — and the Coast Guard will be conducting operations to deter and stop illegal passenger operations.
With the COVID-19 pandemic leading more people to seek outdoor recreation options in recent years, officials said there have also been a rise in advertisements for boat rentals and trips, particularly when it comes to online sales pitches which portray glamorous, inexpensive, and exciting excursions.
“Some boat companies may operate vessels that have not received a Coast Guard inspection. These vessels are often operated by inexperienced and non-credentialed operators who have not received required training and may not be subject to mandated drug testing,” the Coast Guard said in a press release. “The public can protect themselves by learning to identify legitimate businesses who are operating legally.”
Typically, a vessel that carries more than six passengers for hire on federal waterways will have a Coast Guard inspection decal and will post its Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection. Smaller uninspected passenger vessels carrying six or fewer passengers are not required to have a COI. UPV’s may choose to undergo a voluntary Coast Guard safety exam and display a Coast Guard decal for successful completion.
All operators of vessels carrying passengers for hire are required to hold a Coast Guard issued Merchant Mariner Credential. Legitimate businesses advertise their compliance with Coast Guard requirements.
Violators of passenger carriage laws are subject to civil penalties, federal orders, and may be subject to criminal prosecution. Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire operations and over $95,000 for violating a Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order.
If you do not locate any indications of compliance with Coast Guard requirements, Rhode Island residents are encouraged to call 508-457-3211 and Connecticut residents are asked to call 203-468-4444. To schedule an UPV appointment, call 401-435-2354 in Rhode Island or 203-468-4501 in Connecticut.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.