PROVIDENCE — A significant increase in gas costs associated with Russian invasion of Ukraine and record oil prices continues to subside, and with it gasoline costs in Rhode Island have fallen slightly this week to $4 per gallon.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $4.00 per gallon, down 2 cents from the week before and 26 cents over the past month.
“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road, but these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government Affairs for AAA Northeast.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average of $4.08 per gallon. The prices remain $1.23 per gallon higher than on the same day last year.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week and 19 cents lower a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
