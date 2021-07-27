WESTERLY — The Dunn’s Corners Verizon Wireless Zone, 224 Post Road, will be holding its annual Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. Free backpacks containing school supplies will be given to children attending the event with families, while supplies last. There will be food and entertainment at the giveaway.
For more information, visit wirelesszone.com/backpack-giveaway.
