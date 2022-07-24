WESTERLY — A team of golf course, hospitality and architecture experts discussed the vision for restoring the course at Winnapaug Golf Club and adding a hotel, suites, worker housing and other amenities with the Planning Board this week.
The board has been asked by the Town Council to render an advisory opinion on a text amendment to the municipal zoning regulations. The amendment would effectuate a provision that was added to the Comprehensive Plan during a recent revision of the document. The new provision in the plan allows for the construction of hotels and suites as accessory uses on golf courses and yacht clubs currently in the town's commercial recreation zone.
Winn Properties LLC, owner of Winnapaug Country Club on Shore Road, worked with town officials to get the language included in the Comprehensive Plan and are now proposing language for the zoning regulation that would allow for the hotels and suites at their property, as well as on the Weekapaug Golf Course, Misquamicut Club, Shelter Harbor Golf Course and Westerly Yacht Club.
The board opened a public information session on the proposed zoning regulation during its meeting on Tuesday and is expected to continue its discussion and seek consensus among its members during its Aug. 2 meeting. The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed regulation for Aug. 15.
In addition to the Winn Properties LLC owner, Nick Scola and the team of experts he had assembled to work on the project, the board on Tuesday also heard from residents who live near the course. Those residents raised concerns about whether the hotel and suites would be accessory uses to the golf course, as required by the Comprehensive Plan, and whether proper notice had been provided for the board's meeting. Town Planner Nancy Letendre said town officials had met all of the public meeting notice requirements, which are established by state law.
One board member said the proposed regulation was overly oriented to Winnapaug Golf Club and would not be useful to the other golf courses and the yacht club in the zone.
The proposed regulation includes definitions of relevant terms and design standards. Scola said every structure on the course, even pump station covers, would be constructed to meet the standards. A hotel and suites are necessary to keep the historic golf course, which this year is marking the 100th year since its founding, a sustainable business, Scola said.
The private course will continue to be accessible by the public if the hotel and suites, some of which will be sold as "condotels" are built, Scola said. "I have always wanted it to be public," said Scola, who played on the course in his youth.
Nicklaus Design, the golf course design firm founded by legendary golfer and golf course designer Jack Nicklaus, will oversee restoration of the course with input from the Donald Ross Society. The course was designed by the lauded golf course architect. Union Studios, a Providence land planning and architectural firm that has worked on projects throughout the country, will design the buildings which will include a hotel, suites, worker housing, and a new clubhouse.
"All of our architecture and land planning works together with the goal of enriching communities. We will not work on a development where we do not think the end result will be a community and civic good," said Donald Powers, founding principal and president of Union Studios.
The Falcone Group's Rentyl Resorts, which manages hospitality assets valued at $4 billion, is also working on the project. The firm markets itself as a "brand and technology company providing vacationers to rent a home or alternative accommodation in a resort setting."
The Architectural Review Board suggested some changes to the proposed regulation, which Scola incorporated, and is expected to continue its review prior to the Planning Board's next meeting, according to Town Planner Nancy Letendre.
Ken Julien, whose Fairway Avenue residence is adjacent to the golf course, asked for a "continued spirit of compromise" between Winn Properties LLC and Keep Westerly Green, an organization of residents that formed in response to work on the Comprehensive Plan revision and the new provision that allows for the type of development proposed by Winn Properties LLC.
Scola said he had called the lawyer who represents Keep Westerly Green about once per month for the last 18 months.
"I reached out to them as recently as two weeks ago. There isn't a person I would not meet with. I'm told their lawyers say not to meet with me," Scola said.
Julien also noted that the Comprehensive Plan calls for limited expansion in the Commercial Recreation zone when properties are adjacent to residences. A board member raised a similar question and Scola said the golf course is currently open year round.
"If anybody thinks what we saw tonight is limited expansion, I'd really appreciate you telling me why you think it is limited," Julien said.
Gregory Massad, a lawyer who represents Keep Westerly Green, recently submitted a letter providing commentary on the proposed regulation to the Planning Board, Julien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.