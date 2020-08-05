A burst of powerful winds caused by the passing of Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday left Westerly and most of Stonington unscathed but struck neighboring small-town communities hard, leaving thousands without power.
Southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut did not receive the rain that was initially expected as the storm barreled up the East Coast through western Connecticut before moving into Canada Tuesday evening, but wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour led to numerous road closures throughout the area due to fallen trees and debris.
By Wednesday morning, power had already been restored to both Eversource and National Grid customers in each state but more than a quarter of the population was still left in the dark as each company hurried to address the service disruptions. Connecticut was hit hardest, with Eversource officials reporting that more than 700,000 of the company's 1.2 million customers in the state were left in the dark as a result of the storm damage.
“The impact from this storm, in terms of power outages, is greater than Superstorm Sandy. The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages and historic damage, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve,” said Michael Hayhurst, Eversource's vice president of electric operations in Connecticut.
“We are taking to the skies to conduct a detailed damage assessment of our 17,000 miles of overhead equipment and using patrollers on the ground so we can efficiently deploy our resources to get power restored for all of our customers," he continued.
In North Stonington, winds picked up around 3:30 p.m. and caused a significant amount of damage to trees, leading to widespread road closures and outages. By 6 p.m., officials said the community had detours and closures along Wyassup Road, Tom Wheeler Road, Ryder Road, Wintechog Hill Road, Wrights Road, Northwest Corner Road, Route 184 at Boombridge Road and Route 2 at Mains Crossing.
North Stonington firefighters said it was a busy night for volunteers, who responded to 21 calls during the peak of the storm. Most involved downed wires and trees, with the vast majority of calls coming before 7 p.m., officials said.
Eversource reported that by 9 p.m., the damage had left more than half the customers in North Stonington in the dark. Power was restored to hundreds of homes overnight and early Wednesday, but 830 were still without power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In Stonington, officials reported that the early burst did impact some roads but noted that there were only a handful of total calls as a result of the passing winds. The town had just 324 outages remaining by Wednesday afternoon.
No time estimates have been provided for restoration.
"We only had four calls, so it was relatively quiet all things considered," Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns said, noting that calls included a tree falling on a parked car and downed wires. "We were fortunate that the town did not bear the brunt of it."
In Rhode Island, staff with National Grid reported that wind damage had caused numerous scattered outages in the region that left approximately 20% of all Rhode Island customers without electricity as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Charlestown and Richmond were among the hardest hit in the southwestern corner of the state, with peak outages in each community leaving approximately 40% of customers in the dark. Hundreds of those impacted had services restored by mid-morning and efforts continued throughout the day. National Grid reported that 1,021 customers in Richmond and 471 in Charlestown were still without electricity as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hopkinton was also hit hard by the storm, with nearly 1,000 customers left in the dark at the peak of the outages Tuesday night. There were 693 customers still without service Wednesday afternoon.
The storm also proved a busy one for first responders, with Hope Valley reporting to calls nearly non-stop for several hours before volunteers were finally able to take a break.
"After twentyish emergency calls for service during Tropical Storm Isaias, Hope Valley Fire apparatus is all back in quarters and our members are finally getting some rest," the agency said in a Facebook post around 9 p.m.
Westerly police and fire officials said that while there was an early surge in calls for service as a result of downed trees and wires, the community had managed to weather the wind fairly well. Just 200 customers, representing 1.5% of the community, were still without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
National Grid had initially hoped to have power restored to most customers by 11 p.m., but updated restoration estimates from the company warned that challenges related to safety could delay efforts. Some repairs could take until as late as Friday for workers to complete, the company indicated.
Both companies indicated that they were working to restore services as quickly as possible, within limitations set by COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols.
"We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity, especially while many people continue working from home during the pandemic," Hayhurst said. "Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with these stringent pandemic protocols.”
