WESTERLY — The new owner of Wells Block/Marini Building at the intersection of High and Broad streets plans to convert the top two floors into apartments and hopes to have the units available later this year when the weather turns warm.
Jeffrey Grybowski bought the building, which was once home to McCormick's Department Store, in September. The former chief executive officer of Deepwater Wind said he started looking for a property to buy after visiting the downtown area last summer.
"I walked around and was really struck by how awesome a downtown it is," Grybowski said during a recent interview.
Soon after Grybowski's summer visit, 16 Broad St. came on the market and Grybowski bought it for $650,000 according to town records. Parts of the building look out onto the fountain in Dixon Square, Washington Trust and the Pawcatuck River.
"I really think downtown Westerly is a gem, and it's so unique in Rhode Island. This really cool historic downtown next to probably the best urban park in Rhode Island," Grybowski said, also noting the downtown's proximity to the beach.
The building is one of the highest-profile structures in the downtown area. "As soon as I looked at it, I was really taken by it. It's an iconic building in a spectacular location," Grybowski said.
Planned are a total of six one- and two-bedroom apartments – three on the second floor and three on the third floor. The first floor will continue to be used for retail, Grybowski said.
The work, which Grybowski said could start within weeks, will be performed by Packard Builders of Jamestown. Local architect Paul Azzinaro of Azzinaro Larson Architects of Westerly is developing plans for the renovations and rehabilitation.
The second and third floors were most recently occupied by Starkweather & Shepley Insurance. Grybowski said as many of the building's historic features as possible will be retained, including its high ceilings and large windows. Original hardwood floors remain on much of the second and third floors, he said.
"We're hoping to create the coolest downtown living spaces in Westerly," Grybowski said.
Grybowski said he believes the apartments will appeal to professionals who work in Westerly and Connecticut, but noting the proximity of the building to the Westerly Train Station, he said people who work in Providence and Boston might be interested as well.
The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. approved Grybowski's project for a $143,200 tax credit in December. The credit was issued under the corporation's Rebuild Rhode Island program and will be available when the project is completed.
Under Grybowski's leadership, Deepwater Wind developed the country's first offshore wind project off the coast of Block Island. Grybowski stepped down from the position, which he held for six years, in 2019, about eight months after the company was acquired by Denmark-based Ørsted. Grybowski recently accepted a new position as CEO of U.S. Wind, a Baltimore-based company that is developing wind-energy projects along the mid-Atlantic.
According to William McKenzie Woodward's book, "Westerly-Pawcatuck Walks," the Wells Block/Marini Building is actually two buildings "appearing almost seamlessly as one." According to the book, the westernmost Wells Block was constructed first, and after a fire in 1888 destroyed the adjacent building to the east, the Marini Building was constructed in the same architectural style. In 1995 the building was purchased by the Renaissance Revival Group and renovations occurred, including uncovering tin ceilings and the original octagonal facade of the building. According to McKenzie Woodward, a charred beam from the 1888 fire could be seen, exposed through a brick wall on the third floor, at the time he wrote his book, which was released in 2012.
Grybowski, who said he has branched out into real estate in the last couple of years, said he has his eyes open for other potential project opportunities in downtown Westerly and just outside of the downtown area. "I'm hoping it's not my last project in Westerly. I'm very interested in downtown Westerly," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.