WESTERLY — The turf is on its way here and should be rolling onto Westerly High School’s Sal Augeri field in the coming weeks.
The school’s athletic field and track is currently a sea of brown dirt, with the grass surface removed as part of the ongoing project to install artificial turf, or “carpet.” Crews from contractor FieldTurf began the work almost days after the conclusion of the Class of 2023’s graduation ceremony.
School officials report that the work is proceeding on schedule, and should be complete when students return in September.
In fact, the Bulldogs could be facing off against Chariho on the new turf in the home opener on Friday, Sept. 8.
“That’s the goal,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said. Garceau said a ribbon-cutting ceremony also would take place to mark the completion.
The contract for the work calls for it to be finished by the third week of September, “but we hope to be done earlier,” Garceau said.
The project is conspicuous to anyone walking or driving by on Ward Avenue or Granite Street.
“Obviously there’s work going on at the field,” Westerly School Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said. “The turf has been ordered and should be here in a few weeks.”
Fundraising to complete the project by replacing the grass of the adjacent quad between Babcock Hall and the high school continues. Westerly also could receive at least 35% state reimbursement for infrastructure costs related to the $1.419 million Augeri Field work.
In addition to state reimbursement, the Town Council and School Committee each have dedicated $500,000 to the work.
“So, $1 million is already committed,” School Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins said.
Bowdy, who is involved with the fundraising portion of the work, said it is continuing.
“On fundraising we have over $200,000 total, including cash on hand and pledges through 2027,” she said. “So we’re over halfway to our fundraising goal.”
The goal is still to raise $400,000 to $600,000.
Michael Ober, the committee’s liaison to the School Building Subcommittee, said it recently approved an invoice for more than $600,000 in work already done to date.
The estimate for completing the quad separately is about $1.2 million. Depending on the available funds, work on that phase could begin later in the fall or after the 2023-24 school year, officials said.
Installation of turf has been years in the planning stages, and experienced more months of delays due to COVID, the referendum on school building renovations, and then deliberations over how the field project would be funded.
The upgrades will help to address drainage issues, increase field usability, improve availability, increase town programming and reduce overall field maintenance costs in the community, those closest to the project said.
Currently, the town spends more than $100,000 annually on paint, water, fertilizer, sod, labor and sod replacement at the two locations, Westerly Recreation Board Chairman Ed Haik said in January.
For Westerly High School athletic teams, the turf will provide options that the current fields do not. Due to field use limitations — Haik said Augeri Field can sustain just 133 two-hour events per year, while the quad currently houses 325 practices and events despite having a recommended threshold of just 250 — members of the boys and girls varsity and junior varsity soccer teams have had to relocate to the Gingerella Sports Complex several miles away in order to hold daily practices.
He said there is no room to expand that use, and added that his Parks and Recreation staff have struggled to keep up with needs as the community has seen expanded use at other fields, such as soccer practices at Gingerella.
Haik said having a turf field could also expand business opportunities as well, noting that an annual softball tournament at Cimalore Field attracts hundreds of teams from throughout northeast U.S. states, bringing a tremendous increase in retail sales and hospitality businesses in Westerly.
