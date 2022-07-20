WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for inductions into the 2022 class. The Hall of Fame was established by the class of 1970 with additional support from the class of 1972 to honor Westerly High School graduates or others who have had substantial influence in the fields of musical performance, composition, or production. The 2021 class included George Greeley, Al Sculco, Don Wise, Ronnie Gardiner, George Kent, Alison Patton, and the founding members of Roomful of Blues.
Inductees of the 2022 class will be honored at an event on Nov. 13 at the United Theater.
Nomination forms are available through Lou Toscano, class of 1970 president, at classof1970@cox.net.
