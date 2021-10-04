WESTERLY — Westerly High School recently learned that its accreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges Inc. Commission on Public Schools has been renewed for another 10 years.
The renewal follows a preliminary, collaborative visit in 2018, a comprehensive virtual visit to the high school this year by a team of peer educators trained in the NEASC Accreditation process, and a successful review of the team's report by the NEASC Commissioners – professional peers nominated from the educational community. The high school and the community also successfully completed a required self-reflection process in which participants were asked to discuss the high school's performance — both what it is doing well and ways to improve.
The site visits are aimed at determining how well a school is aligned with standards established by NEASC, which supports public elementary, middle, and high schools, and career and technical schools/centers throughout the six states of New England through its Commission on Public Schools. The association also accredits schools and colleges in other states and countries.
"The Commission was impressed with the progress made on the priority areas for growth and increased alignment with the principles of effective practice since the time of the collaborative conference visit," said Alyson M. Geary, NEASC director for accreditation and school improvement and Francis T. Kennedy, NEASC associate directors for accreditation and school improvement, in a letter to Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin.
Neasc's Commission on Public Schools commended Westerly High School for more than 20 achievements, according to the letter from Geary and Kennedy. The points of commendation included efforts of students to promote inclusion at the school, the transparency of course information available to school constituents through website postings, widespread use of a range of formative assessment strategies during lessons in order to determine if students have met success criteria and to provide feedback from teachers across disciplines; and purposeful processes used to identify students in need of interventions through data and discussion with all stakeholders and the appropriate supports in place.
The school was also commended for the self-awareness and reflective mindset of staff and administration regarding areas of needed improvement and the pragmatic approach to planning these improvements for social emotional learning, youth mental health, and bias training; the learning objectives and success criteria for each lesson that are articulated in classes across all disciplines and used to support student learning; and the universal classroom supports implemented for all students, such as daily posting of student learning objectives and success criteria. Several of the school's COVID-19 distance learning efforts were also cited as being noteworthy.
Hobin praised his staff in a letter announcing the reaccreditation.
"I have been part of three full and one collaborative visit from NEASC visits in my career. I have never seen a letter with more commendations than this one," Hobin said in the letter. "You should be so proud of the work you were able to demonstrate during a virtual visit. I can only imagine how impressed they would have been had they been actually in the building for the three days."
Hobin said in an interview Monday that colleges and universities use accreditation by NEASC and other accrediting organizations as a means to determine the "strength of students' diplomas." Students who graduate non-accredited schools can face a harder road to gain acceptance to college because the institutions might put less stock in diplomas from non-accredited schools, he said.
Hobin praised the work of Westerly High Instructional Coordinator Anthony Lementowicz and Denise Oliveira, the school's English department chair, for helping to prepare the school community for the NEASC visit. Every school staff member served on at least one committee related to the accreditation process, according to Hobin. Lementowicz and Oliveira served as chairs of the school's accreditation committee.
Five of the commission's six foundational elements in the standards for accreditation were met by the school. The school is required to continue working on development of "a written curriculum in a consistent format for all courses in all departments across the school" and must file a first report of progress and planning by May 1. A three-year report of progress and planning is also due on May 1.
The letter from NEASC should stand as a point of pride for students, staff, and the community, Hobin said.
"I do think the process was very comprehensive at the school level because of our chairs and what they put forth to the staff and that translates to a really good letter that will be on our website for the next 10 years Here's a letter that for the next 10 years says, 'You have a really nice school,'" Hobin said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the NEASC review process offers valuable insights.
"To have an outside agency come in and look at the work that is being done, the school improvements efforts, the curriculum, how we support our kids, and how we support professional development is always helpful to us," Garceau said.
Hobin and Garceau said the school is required to provide the curriculum for each department in a standardized format. The school's curriculum is currently available on the school's website but not in a format that meets NEASC's standards.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy was pleased to learn of the reaccreditation.
"Principal Hobin stated that he has never seen a NEASC letter with more commendations than the one sent to Westerly High School. We were already aware of and addressing some issues relative to curriculum, but we are clearly aligned with NEASC in every way. This level of recognition at a time of extreme challenges is a testimony to the high caliber of WHS staff and students," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
