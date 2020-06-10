WESTERLY — The two top academic achievers in the Westerly High School Class of 2020 are looking back fondly and with gratitude for their days in Babcock and Ward halls but are also eager to start the next phase of their lives.
Maya Champ, the daughter of Karen and Richard Champ and sister of Hannah Champ, is the class valedictorian, and Abigail Turano, daughter of Hilary and Brian Turano and sister of Chloe Turano is the class salutatorian.
Champ, who will attend Pennsylvania State University in the fall, said achieving the valedictorian designation means a lot.
"It's really an honor to have achieved this, especially after what we’ve been through," she said.
She attributed her academic excellence to hard work and near constant focus and help from others.
"I had a lot of people who believed in me. My family was very supportive, especially if I was feeling overwhelmed," she said.
Champ also pointed to the role of her friends and teachers, who she said had high expectations at least as far back as when she was in second grade at Dunn's Corners Elementary School.
"My second-grade teacher told my parents, 'she's going to be valedictorian,'" Champ said, referring to her teacher, Sue Gwaltney.
Her seventh-grade English teacher, Darren Mansfield, made a similar observation after she left Westerly Middle School, Champ said.
As class president, Champ said she strove to be accessible and friendly. Westerly High School Principal Micheal Hobin said those efforts paid off.
"She was a good voice for her class. Sometimes kids will go directly to the principal, but the kids in this class learned they could go to her and she would come to me," Hobin said.
As an example, Hobin said, Champ advocated strongly for her class and making sure their senior year was as positive and memorable as possible despite the restrictions and limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Champ said she was humbled by Hobin's observation. "I'm very proud of that ... I tried to make a connection with my classmates," she said.
Westerly High School, Champ said, provided her with "an incredible network and community."
"I know Westerly has a few different reputations, and one of those is for being close-knit. That can feel exclusive at times, but if you embrace it, I think it’s a great place to live, and I think I’ll feel that way forever," Champ said.
Hobin described Champ, who was also president of the school's National Honor Society chapter, as "unassuming." "She came in every day and did her work," Hobin said.
For the time being, Champ said, she plans to study in Penn State's College of Business with a possible focus on marketing. But she hastened to add she might change her area of study.
"I feel really fortunate to have loved high school, I know it can be a rough time for a lot of people. I feel lucky to have great friends who shared my high school experience, but I'm excited to move on and start making new memories," she said.
Turano, who Hobin described as "a quiet force" at the high school, said she was grateful for the honors-level and advanced-placement courses she took at the high school.
"They forced me to think in different ways and strive to be better and excel in everything that I do," she said.
In her commencement exercises speech, Turano said she planned to talk to her classmates about, "pushing your limits and seeing what that gets you. Always trying to take risks and push your boundaries and not letting the fear of roadblocks or failure stop you from achieving what you want to achieve, but while also understanding we have responsibility for our actions and our words and how we treat people."
Leaving the high school, Turano said, is stirring a mix of emotions.
"It's very exciting, but seeing how this year has panned out with the pandemic, it's kind of disappointing that we don't get to have all the normal events and experiences that a normal senior would. But I'm really grateful we've had people out in the community and at our school working really hard to make our senior year as memorable as possible," Turano said.
A member of the high school track and cross country teams, Turano said she will always have fond memories of the school and its place in the town.
"The fact that Westerly is a really tight-knit community and everyone comes to sports events and graduation in a normal year, I think that’s a really special thing to be a part of," Turano said.
Turano led the school's Choose to Include program, an effort to knock down barriers that can make students with disabilities feel as if they do not belong.
"I've always been someone who appreciates inclusion and acceptance …. Throughout my entire life I've always tried to empathize with other people and understand what it's like to live someone else's life. It was something our town and school needed to be be reminded of. I'm very proud of doing it," Turano said.
Turano plans to study history in the Providence College honors program in the fall.
