WESTERLY — The White Rock Road LLC solar photovoltaic system has started operation of its facility, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
Jonathan Mancini, senior vice president for Ameresco’s solar project development, reported that the operation started Jan. 4.
A formal opening event for the facility has not yet been scheduled.
“They’re trying to finish the landscaping of the property,” Lacey said. “They were trying to get the field up and running, which it is, which will save us $400,000 per year on our power bills on the town side.”
Ameresco Inc., is a Framingham, Mass.-based solar contractor selected by the Town Council in 2018 to construct and run a solar array that is expected to greatly reduce spending on electricity by the town and school system.
— Ryan Blessing
