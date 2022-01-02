KINGSTON — Do you have an idea worth spreading? If so, the University of Rhode Island is looking for you.
The university has once again partnered with TEDxURI and is on the search for people willing to share their good ideas for a program called "TEDxURI: A Recipe for Hope."
TEDxURI is seeking speakers to share how they’ve stayed hopeful during a specific situation, or just generally, in this time of uncertainty.
"We are living in very challenging times and it’s all too easy to go down a rabbit hole of despair," said Public Information Officer Anthony L. LaRoche in a news release. "That’s why this year TEDxURI will focus on hope."
Interested participants with a story to share on the topic are invited to audition to be a part of the show, LaRoche said.
"Presenters could share strategies to stay optimistic or explain how they’ve motivated others to do the same," he said. "Other talks could include their hope for the future as it pertains to themselves, their community, or the world."
Spoken presentations are the norm for TEDx but performances will also be considered, LaRoche added.
It’s simple to apply to be a speaker, he said, simply by submitting a video audition — of three minutes or less — of your story and filling out an application form by Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Within the form, there are links to tips about making a video along with other helpful information. Videos must be uploaded to YouTube and the link listed in your application.
Auditions are open to the URI community and general public. Everyone who auditions will receive a decision by Feb. 15. TEDxURI will be presented in-person on the URI campus on April 2.
"If you are selected, your full TEDx talk will be between five and seven minutes in length and should maintain a balance between content and presentation," LaRoche said. "And take note, you will have to remain on a 6-foot, circular rug while you give your presentation."
TEDx programs were created by TED, "in the spirit of ideas worth spreading," LaRoche explained. "TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience."
"Our event is called TEDxURI, where x = independently organized TED event," he said. "At our TEDxURI event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized."
For more information, contact Liam Horne at liam_horne@uri.edu.
To view previous TEDxURI talks, visit uri.edu/tedx/talks.
