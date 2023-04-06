WESTERLY — Attorney Robert Craven, the town’s new prosecution solicitor, is seeking an annual stipend of $30,000 for his work in Westerly, a sum that’s $11,000 more than currently budgeted.
In his March 22 request letter, Craven, a state representative from North Kingstown, also noted he hadn’t yet been paid for his services from January through March.
The prosecutor’s role, Craven said, consists of representing the town in all pre-trial and trial actions in District Court, communicating with victims and witnesses and providing legal advice to the police department.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said that currently, solicitors for both planning and zoning matters and police prosecution receive annual compensation of $19,080.
“That’s what it is budgeted for, it comes out to roughly $1,680 per month,” he said.
Municipal and probate court judges earn slightly less, at about $16,000 annually, he said.
The town received an invoice from Craven at the end of January for more than $2,200. This prompted Lacey to call Craven to inform him that the town’s monthly budget for the work was $1,680. Subsequently, the town received the notice with Craven’s larger proposal, Lacey said.
The proposed budget before the council for talks this month keeps the position at $19,000.
“It increases slightly over the years, but certainly the budget does not warrant the $30,000 that he’s in fact asking for,” Lacey said.
Members of the Town Council held firm to the budgeted figure, and the council will have a chance to revisit the request during budget deliberations this month.
“With all respect to attorney Craven who I’m sure is doing a yeoman’s job,” Council President Edward Morrone said, “the price is $19,000 this budget cycle. We are going into the budget. If we choose as a council to address it further as we get into the budget process, we can do so. But today, now, the stipend is $19,000.”
The council hired Craven, state representative for District 32, North Kingstown, as assistant solicitor for prosecutions on Dec. 12. He started billing the town as of Jan. 1, according to Lacey.
Craven was reelected to his sixth term as a state legislator in November. His 40-year career includes work in the attorney general’s office and in private practice. He has prosecuted cases for Charlestown as an assistant solicitor. He knew Lacey when Lacey was Westerly’s prosecution officer in Washington County District Court. He has touted diversion court programs for veterans and for mental health cases and opportunities for offenders to have their cases dismissed.
Craven’s schedule allows him to work on Westerly prosecutions in court on Fridays. He works on Charlestown prosecutions on Thursdays.
Councilor Bill Aiello asked if the stipend amount was publicized when the position was posted and whether there was an increase in workload that justified the request.
Prosecution matters for the town take place on Fridays in court, with some time involved as well for preparation of cases, Lacey said. The prosecutor receives an automatic monthly stipend.
If a trial stretches over extra days, into Monday or Tuesday, or if a prosecutor has to travel to a different court, “those are extra and above hours they bill an hourly rate for,” Lacey said. The extra charges typically amount to no more than a couple of thousand dollars per year, he said.
Morrone said the town’s rate was public knowledge.
“In our budget considerations we can certainly take this under advisement but tonight, the going rate is $19,000 for the prosecutor. That’s what he agreed to when he took the job,” Morrone said. “If he didn’t do due diligence as to the stipend, perhaps he should have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.