WESTERLY — After nearly 30 consecutive years in office, state Sen. Dennis L. Algiere says his current term will be his last and he will not seek reelection in November. First elected in 1992, he was named minority leader by the Republican caucus in 1997 and has held the leadership post since then.
On Thursday Algiere said there was no one factor that prompted his decision.
"I will remain active in Westerly and in the state, but I have decided to move along. Thirty years is a long time and it's been a lot of work which I have enjoyed. I enjoy helping people, especially my constituents. Now someone else will have an opportunity to serve," said Algiere during a break from his duties at the State House in Providence.
Algiere served one term, from 1990-1992, on the Westerly Town Council and was elected in 1992 to the state Senate to represent District 26. He has represented the towns of Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown, which make up District 38, since 2003 after district lines were redrawn.
An executive vice president at Washington Trust Company, Algiere is currently one of five Republicans in the 38-member Senate, along with Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz, Deputy Minority Leader Thomas Paolino, Deputy Minority Whip Elaine Morgan and Sen. Gordon Rogers.
The 61-year-old Algiere frequently ran unopposed and prides himself on being able to work with his peers in the Senate, regardless of their political affiliation, for the betterment of the state and his district .
"Politics has changed, but I've always worked across the aisle and tried to acknowledge and respect there are people with different ideas, opinions, and philosophies," Algiere said.
A Westerly native, Algiere was instrumental in the awarding of state funds for several projects during his time in the Senate, including the White Rock Bridge, revitalization efforts in downtown Westerly, the state boat launch on Main Street in Westerly and the pavilion at Misquamicut State Beach that was rebuilt following Superstorm Sandy in 2012. He also helped acquire funds for renovations to the Westerly train station and dredging projects in Charlestown and Westerly. He also worked closely with state Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, D-Westerly, to gain state support for the Westerly Education Center, which opened in 2017.
Above all else, Algiere said, his greatest satisfaction came from helping constituents one-on-one.
"Helping people who called. Responding to them and helping them was the thing I liked best. I enjoyed helping and getting things done — it's rewarding," Algiere said.
Leaving Providence will be bittersweet, he said.
"I'll miss my friends and colleagues and the relationships we've forged," Algiere said.
The time away from Providence will allow him to focus on his duties with Washington Trust, which sometimes take him to Washington, D.C., Algiere said. He also plans to continue volunteering on boards and councils for Salve Regina University in Newport and Providence College.
On Thursday Algiere was praised by state and local officials alike. President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio said, "Statesmen like Dennis Algiere are rare in today's politically charged atmosphere. I am grateful to Minority Leader Algiere for his three decades of service to the people of Rhode Island in the state Senate. With dignity and class, Dennis has always advocated unflinchingly for his community and for our state. His ability to build bridges and find common ground with people from across the ideological spectrum has made him an uncommonly effective legislator. I am proud to call him a friend. He will be sorely missed in the Senate chamber."
Christopher Duhamel, who is currently serving in his ninth term on the Westerly Town Council, said news of Algiere's decision not to run again came as a surprise.
"During the many years I've been in town government, Dennis has always been there providing real value to Westerly and giving members of the council someone they could turn to with confidence for help," Duhamel said. "It will be a big void to fill."
Algiere, Duhamel said, played a critical role helping town officials communicate with their counterparts at the state Department of Transportation, the state Department of Environmental Management and the governor's office.
The Rhode Island Republican Party thanked Algiere for his work through a post on social media.
"The Rhode Island Republican Party would like to thank Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere for his leadership and dedication to improving the lives of Rhode Islanders throughout his three-decade career," the party wrote. "He set the foundation for senate Republicans and has led the caucus tirelessly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.