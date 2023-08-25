WESTERLY — The granite building that had stood since the 1880s at the corner of Tower and Granite streets, a “gateway” to downtown Westerly, was brought down Friday with heavy machinery.
The building’s sudden and rapid demolition caught many by surprise, given that the site had been vacant for decades and that there had at times been plans to repair and re-use the structure.
In the end, a determination that the building posed a safety hazard played into the decision to tear it down, both town officials and an attorney for the property’s developer said Friday.
“It has been determined by structural engineering analysis and inspection that the building has a number of deficiencies and, unfortunately, is beyond repair,” attorney William Nardone, who represents property owner Cozi LLC, said.
Nardone said it was “strongly recommended” that the building be taken down in order to prevent an inadvertent collapse.
“The zoning office is aware and has determined that a new structure may be rebuilt on the same footprint and at the same height as the pre-existing building,” he said.
The town had approved of the work in accordance with the findings of an assessment that said the building was unsafe.
“The owner of the building had good intentions to work with the existing stone building,” Westerly Building Official David Murphy said.
However after a deeper look into the structural condition from Commonwealth Engineers & Consultants, the assessment found that “the combination of the modifications made to the structure over the years, the substandard roof framing and the inability of the altered walls and existing lateral ties to effectively resist the outward forces imparted by the roof have resulted in the deficiencies visible today,” the findings said.
“The building is beyond corrective action, and given its close proximity to town rights-of-way represents a serious safety and health hazard to the public,” the assessment concluded. “Attempts at repair could cause the damaged structure to become unstable. It is strongly recommended that the building be dismantled as soon as possible, in a careful and controlled manner so as to prevent inadvertent collapse of the damaged walls onto the public right-of-way.”
Part of the building’s wall directly abutted a sidewalk along Tower Street, across from Ella’s restaurant.
For those reasons the town allowed the demolition of the structure, Murphy said.
The granite building was originally part of the Smith Quarry operation, but the property had in recent times been the site of the Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership.
Reaction to its demise Friday ranged from shock and outrage, with some calling the move “sickening,” and another loss of local history, to others who said it was an eyesore and that methods to save it had been tried.
One man at the site told The Sun he was going to complain to town officials, and proceeded to walk to Town Hall. Some observers also noted the presence of a large crack from the roof down along one side of the building’s wall.
Others agreed with the assessment that prior work done to the building might have compromised it structurally to a point beyond repair.
Westerly Town Council President William Aiello said he recalls reading a document about the building stating that it had been deemed structurally unstable and demolition was necessary.
“I’ve asked the town manager about the availability of that document. The public should be fully informed,” he said.
The demolition comes eight months after the town had the historic Bradford School, which Aiello had championed for reuse, torn down.
“It’s heartbreaking to see another historic building demolished. This particular granite structure has been standing for a very long time and there are certainly many stories to be told from historical documents, books and people’s memories,” Aiello said. “It’ll be interesting to see if some of the granite blocks may be used to build something on that site or another local spot.”
Some said they hoped the crews had saved the large ‘1884’ granite block indicating the year of the building’s completion. Its status was unknown late Friday.
Work to take down the building had been under way for several weeks, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
“The owners started a draft record of disconnection of all utilities in early July, and the demolition permit was issued by the town on Aug. 17,” he said. “Zoning has also granted permission to put a new building back in the same footprint of the existing building.”
Work on the site of 92-100 Granite street has been proceeding for several years. Dion Luzzi, owner of the SERVPRO franchise currently headquartered in the nearby former Maxon Automatic Machine Co. building, is a principal in Cozi LLC. Servpro Industries is a specialty cleaning company.
Friday’s demolition also seemed to fly below the radar of local preservationists, Westerly Historical Society President Thomas Gulluscio said.
“Last I knew, efforts were being made to save the building,” Gulluscio said. “To my knowledge nobody with historical preservation interest was aware of this unfortunate situation. I’m unaware of any circumstances that facilitated the necessity of razing this beautiful and important part of our town’s world-renowned granite history.”
