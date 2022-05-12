WESTERLY — A small house on Watch Hill Road will be torn down and replaced with a new one that will be about 25% larger and taller.
The Zoning Board of Review on Wednesday unanimously approved issuance of a special-use permit to Shara and Spyro Petsalis, the owners of 197 Watch Hill Road. The special-use permit is needed because the couple's plans amount to a 25% increase of an existing grandfathered use or a use that does not conform to the town's zoning regulations. The house is non-conforming because it was built prior to adoption of the zoning regulations in 1925, according to Theresa Transue, a civil engineer with Cherenzia & Associates, a firm working on the project.
The new house will have 1,375 square feet of living space, a 25% increase from the current 1,094-square-feet, and will be 44 feet, 7.5 inches tall. The couple's original plans called for the house to be 7 feet taller than what was approved on Wednesday but John Masson, of Azzinaro Architects, said he redesigned the pitch of the roof and decreased the space between the bottom of the house and the ground to reduce the proposed height. The height was decreased after the Watch Hill Conservancy raised concerns about the original height proposal and other aspects of the original plans.
The Petsalises also decided not to construct a new driveway to access their property in response to a concern raised by the conservancy. There is currently a single driveway that provides access to three houses on the same lot, including the one owned by the Petsalises.
Transue said she determined that the existing house was built prior to 1925 by studying historical maps. A copy of a map from 1921 that was submitted to the zoning board shows the house. The Watch Hill Conservancy also raised a question about when the house was built. The Vision Appraisal website, where the town stores its real estate assessment information, lists the house as having been built in 1940.
Thomas J. Liguori Jr., the lawyer who is representing the Petsalises for the project, said his clients and the conservancy had agreed to the proposed plan changes and were open to the board making the changes conditions for approval and issuance of the special-use permit.
A hearing on the project was originally scheduled for the board's meeting in March but was postponed when the conservancy submitted a letter outlining its concerns on the hearing day. Two members of the board, Larry Cioppa and Doug Brockway, admonished the conservancy for not having raised its concerns prior to the original hearing date. Deborah Lamm, chairwoman of the Watch Hill Conservancy, said she was under the impression that the period for public comment on an application started on the day of the scheduled public hearing.
"We understood the March meeting to be the first moment for public testimony ... we thought we were doing it in advance," Lamm said.
Lamm also thanked the Petsalises for responding to the concerns raised by the conservancy.
Submitting the letter sooner would have allowed the Petsalises to respond to the concerns more quickly and would have prevented a disruption to the board's schedule, Cioppa said.
In a letter to the board, Shara Petsalis shared her memories of spending summers with her parents and brother at the small family-owned house where she and her husband now plan to rebuild.
"In all our years of living, working and raising a family out of state, the cottage has been the one constant 'home' for my family. Three generations of memories live in that small house, and we hope to make many more, in a slightly larger and greatly improved space," she wrote.
