WESTERLY — Proposed amendments to the ordinance that establishes the municipal Aquifer Protection Overlay District, a designation intended to preserve the town's nine public water system wells and the groundwater that feeds them, will soon be submitted for review by lawyers who work for the town's planning and zoning boards. The amendments will eventually be forwarded to the Town Council for potential adoption.
The Planning Board has been working on the amendments, which were developed by the town's Department of Development Services staff with input from the lawyers, since April. The updated Comprehensive Plan, which was approved in May, calls for expansion of the district, amendments to the ordinance, and identification of detrimental land uses. The plan also calls for revising land-use regulations to "mitigate negative environmental impacts and limiting new development of detrimental land uses" in the district.
The overlay district is composed of a wellhead-protection zone and an aquifer-protection zone. The map of the district is based on natural topography and estimated groundwater recharge flow lines. The boundaries of the water supply basin were delineated by the state Department of Environmental Management based on the U.S. Geological Survey. The boundaries of the district are revised based on data provided by the state Department of Environmental Management.
The board's review has included meeting with experts from the state DEM and the University of Rhode Island. On Tuesday, the board agreed to have staff submit the latest version of the amendments to the lawyers.
The amendments should make the ordinance clearer, said Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor. "The current ordinance is a few sentences ... which poses challenges for both applicants and the boards for making a determination," Oziolor said.
In its current form the ordinance also lacks direction on how to protect the groundwater, Oziolor said.
Under the proposed changes, the overlay protection district would be expanded, mostly to provide additional protection to the Crandall Well, which is south of Crandall Pond. The well was the subject of a study by the U.S. Geologic Survey. A report on the study delineates the well's recharge area.
The existing overlay district area was based on data provided by the state DEM; the data was later updated but the overlay district has not been updated. Under consideration is extending the district to include the entire community wellhead-protection area along the Route 1 corridor to the east of Dunn's Corners Road. The area west of Route 78 and north of Route 1 would be removed from the district in accordance with the DEM's most recent mapping.
The amendments, according to a memorandum written by Oziolor, would provide more detailed requirements for applicants and lead to more detailed findings by the Zoning Board of Review when it deliberates on applications for aquifer-protection special-use permits. Best management practices work plans would be required for proposed uses involving hazardous materials.
In addition to the proposed amendments to the ordinance, the Development Services Department plans to make corresponding revisions to the zoning district use table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.