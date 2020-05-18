WESTERLY — A 75-year-old High Street resident is continuing to recover after she suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a pick-up truck while in a crosswalk on Canal Street Thursday.
Westerly police said the woman, Alberta Devine, suffered a compound leg fracture and other injuries in the crash, which occurred near the intersection with Railroad Avenue around noon. She was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital where she remained through the weekend in serious condition, but Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the injuries were not life-threatening.
"She had a serious leg injury with the bone showing and suffered other injuries to her foot and a minor injury to her head," Lacey said.
The police said Devine was crossing the street when she was struck by a 2014 Dodge pick-up truck belonging to E-Z Waste Systems, Inc. The police said 59-year-old Westerly resident James Nething, an employee of the company, was driving north along Canal Street when he struck Devine.
Lacey said Nething, who was not injured, was cooperative with police and told officers that he "never saw her" in the crosswalk. A witness also told police that he was not speeding and pulled over immediately once he realized he had struck Devine.
The police said as a result of an investigation, Nething was cited for failure to yield right of way to pedestrian.
