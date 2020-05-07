WESTERLY — Grants totaling $1.2 million will be used for two projects aimed at improving the municipal sewer system and wastewater treatment plant.
Both grants are from the state Department of Environmental Management Office of Water Resources. A $1,026,948 grant is for a vortex grit chamber redundancy project that will improve hydraulic capacity and grit removal at the wastewater treatment plant on Margin Street. The town is required to provide a $1,065,429 cash match and $38,482 in town services.
A $249,550 grant will be used to construct a retaining wall around the new Canal Street pump station. The town is required to provide a $249,550 cash match and provide $14,866 worth of town services.
Officials said both projects will greatly increase the resiliency of the town’s infrastructure by increasing capacity and protecting the town’s investments in the system.
“The grant funding provided by RIDEM will greatly ease the burden on the Westerly taxpayer,” said Town Manager J. Mark Rooney.
Officials hope to conduct a second pumping station project, also on Canal Street, at the same time as a way to reduce design and other costs, Arthur "William" Beauregard, assistant director of public works, told the Town Council during its meeting on Monday. Both projects involve building concrete retaining walls around the pumping stations, which are both adjacent to the Pawcatuck River.
"It protects the pumping station from the river and in turn protects the river from the pump station, which would be sewage spillage if the two of them comingled during a flooding event," Beauregard said.
The vortex seperator project will improve flow at the treatment plant, which requires a significant amount of additional work, Beauregard said. DEM is currently developing specifications for the plant's new permit. The specifications will clarify the type of rehabilitation work needed at the plant, which discharges treated effluent into the river, just up from Little Narragansett Bay.
"It will alleviate flow problems but the plant still has a lot of work to be done," Beauregard said.
Word on a grant application for a $4.23 million project to construct a berm around the Margin Street plant is expected in early June. If approved, the town would receive $3.17 million and would be expected to provide a $1 million cash match.
Funding for the $2.4 million in required matching for the grants, including the yet-to-be-approved one for the berm around the plant, would either come from the Sewer Department's fund balance or could be borrowed from the state Infrastructure Bank. The proposed loan from the bank would require approval by voters at a referendum, likely to occur as part of the November election ballot, officials said.
"The town departments are working collaboratively on resiliency projects that tie in with the town’s strategic capital improvement plan. By including resiliency components into our projects we not only gain consensus on what projects are priorities, but also safeguard our investments for the future,” said Lisa Pellegrini, director of the municipal Development Services Department.
