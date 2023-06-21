WESTERLY — The town will conduct smoke testing of a sanitary sewer underdrain pipe June 29 in Wilcox Park.
The underdrain is located beneath the town’s sanitary sewer that services properties between Grove Avenue, Wilcox Avenue, Newton Avenue and Narragansett Avenue.
The Westerly police and fire departments have been made aware of the upcoming work.
Residents in those areas that observe any smoke entering their home should contact
the Westerly Fire Department.
If inclement weather is experienced on June 29, the testing will be done on June 30.
For more information, call (401) 348-2562 or email kzalaski@westerlyri.gov.
— Ryan Blessing
