WESTERLY — Rates for users of the municipal sewer and water systems will remain the same under 2020-21 budgets approved by the Town Council this week.
The Water Department budget of $5,671,234 is a 1.06% increase from the current budget. The new spending plan calls for using $644,637 of the departments surplus account for system improvements, including water pipe replacements, to offset the effect of the budget increase.
The base rate for residential customers of the Water Department will remain at $88 and the overage charge will stay at $4.06 per 100 cubic feet (750 gallons) for consumption over 18,000 gallons.
The Sewer Department budget of $7,644,474 is a 46.7% increase from the current budget. The new spending plan relies on $3 million from the department's surplus account to offset the budget increase. The increase stems from four system improvement projects. Two of the projects have been approved for state grant funding and town officials expect approval of a third grant. The $3 million increase is roughly equivalent to the amount of matching funds the town must spend in order to receive the state grant funds.
Town Manager J. Rooney and the council have discussed borrowing funds from the state Infrastructure Bank to finance the match requirements. The borrowing, which would require the approval of town residents in a referendum vote, would negate the need to use the sewer system surplus account funds. Rooney said his staff would return to the Town Council before initiating the projects.
"We will bring each of them forward with the exact cost and our share and then the discussion of [possibly] working with the state Infrastructure Bank to not spend down the fund balance but make a decision maybe to do a referendum later in the fall," Rooney said.
The contribution from the municipal general fund to the Sewer Department budget will remain at $414,712 in the new budget. The sewer rate usage fee will remain the same at $306 per dwelling unit and the sewer ad valorem tax rate remains the same at 54 cents per $1,000 of property assessment.
The state Department of Environmental Management is currently reviewing the town's application for a new permit for the wastewater treatment plant on Margin Street. Once the state environmental and sewer and town officials agree on specifications for the permit, a major upgrade of the plant is expected. Town officials have estimated the upgrade will cost $5 million to $7 million. The work is needed to help meet new state and federal standards for wastewater treatment. An essential aspect will be improving the plant's efficiency for removing nitrogen before treated wastewater is discharged into the Pawcatuck River.
The Town Council approved the two budgets unanimously on Monday.
Councilor William Aiello asked whether the council could, in the future, approve a leniency program for commercial users of the systems that are facing financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rooney said requests for leniency are being handled on a case-by-case basis at the department level. Requests involving large sums will be forwarded to his office, Rooney said.
