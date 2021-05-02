WESTERLY — Qualified voters who have not already voted by mail or availed themselves of early voting opportunities will have a chance to cast their ballot Tuesday on two initiatives — borrowing $2 million for repairs to some of the town's public schools and borrowing $11 million for roads, sidewalks, and pubic water system projects.
Interest in the referendum appears light based on early voting trends. Of the 19,327 qualified voters, 190 requested mail ballot applications by the April 13 deadline and 186 people had voted early at Westerly Town Hall as of late Thursday afternoon. Early voting at Town Hall remains available Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The town will have two polling places open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road, and Faith Bible Chapel, 115 Ashaway Road. Voters may chose either location regardless of which precinct they reside in.
Elected officials on both the School Committee and the Town Council say both bonds will provide a sensible means to pay for work that is needed. The $2 million proposed school bond is in intended to pay for replacement of the Dunn's Corners School roof, which is estimated to cost about $850,000, heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at three schools; plumbing work at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall; and a floor-replacement project Dunn's Corners School.
School officials are continuing work to develop a larger project with a primary focus of bringing the town's elementary schools up to date with current education standards. That work follows the defeat of similar proposals in 2016 and 2019.
The proposed school bond is being promoted as cost neutral. Prior debt associated with construction of Westerly Middle School was refinanced after Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and Finance Director Dyann Baker determined that refinancing would save the town about $2 million. The savings, they say, would essentially be used to pay for the proposed bond.
"It's important the public knows the $2 million comes at essentially no cost and this approach frees up money to be used elsewhere and on the town side we have to support maintaining our infrastructure. I'll be voting in favor of both bonds," said School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy on Friday.
School Committee member Christine Cooke also asked voters to consider approving the school bond.
"This bond presents us with a unique opportunity to address some of the larger needs of our school buildings with virtually no increased cost to taxpayers. After two failed building projects, our town is faced with tens of million dollars of capital needs across all of our aging school buildings. Should voters support this referendum, we will be able to address some of the most pressing needs in our buildings. I am thankful to Town Manager Rooney for proposing this idea and to the Town Council for supporting it. It really will be a win for everyone - the town, the school district and the taxpayers," Cooke said.
Plans call for the $11 million road and water system bond to be paid off with $2 million from the Water Department and the rest from the general fund, according to Rooney. The bond would be used to pay for drainage repair and reconstruction on 14 roads, water main replacement on 17 roads, resurfacing of 43 roads, and other sidewalk and culvert replacements. The bond is not expected to cause a significant increase in water system rates, Rooney said.
Town officials have favored borrowing through the bond market in recent years as a means to accomplish road work that was deferred for many years, leaving the road system in the town in disrepair. The proposed road bond would follow, if approved, a $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018, a $6 million road bond in 2014, and a $6.5 million bond in 2010.
Each of the seven members of the Town Council have spoken in favor of both the $2 million bond for the schools and the $11 million bond for the roads and public water system.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who also serves on the School Committee's Building Subcommittee, said the school work is "badly needed." Relying only on the operating budget for road repairs, Duhamel said during a recent meeting, is a plodding approach.
"If you look at what normally could fit in the operations budget — $500,000 — we would be delaying work for years, and if you delay the cost goes up," Duhamel said.
Councilor Philip Overton also expressed support for both bond packages. The effect of the school bond is minimal he said.
"The net cost is zero because town staff did a really good job on picking up the refinance opportunity. And I support the $11 million road bond. One of the most fundamental things we can do as a town government is to make sure that we have good roads and sidewalks," Overton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.